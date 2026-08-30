Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

The wild cards of the group are Bill Zonnon and Tanner Howe. They both look like fourth liners who fit the NHL mold. Zonnon, like Ilyin, made his AHL debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs, yet was unfazed, while Howe was in and out of the lineup and made a strong impression in a small sample size. Both forwards play that classic physical game that is fit for the fourth line but they also score, which goes a long way for their pro outlook.