Springfield Needs Another Rally: Do They Have It In Them?

This role is nothing new for the Thunderbirds, a team that revels in the underdog role and keeps fighting until the final whistle. “They're a well-coached team. Their coach has them playing hard, and they've battled through a lot of adversity in the first couple of rounds to get into the playoffs. So they've been through it,” Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins forward Avery Hayes noted after Game Two. The Penguins have a 2-1 series lead, and the Thunderbirds once again hope to pull off a series upset, starting with a bounce-back in Game Four.