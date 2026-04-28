Springfield Thunderbirds Top Line Can Go Up Against The Providence Bruins

But the depth and defensive stability are where the Bruins ultimately have the edge.
At first glance, the series between the Providence Bruins and the Springfield Thunderbirds shouldn’t be close. Why would it be? The Bruins had the best record in the American Hockey League, and the Springfield Thunderbirds were the sixth seed in the Atlantic Division and one of the final teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Then again, the Thunderbirds keep proving everyone wrong. They weren’t supposed to make the playoffs, yet they did. They weren't supposed to defeat the Charlotte Checkers, yet they did despite losing Game One by an 8-1 score and trailing in every game of the series.
The Thunderbirds can make this series against the Bruins a close one. The question is whether they can pull off the upset. To do so, they’ll be tasked with beating a Bruins team that has no glaring weaknesses.
Springfield's Top Line Will Give Bruins Fits
When Steve Ott took over as the Thunderbirds' head coach, he made some big changes. The on-ice one was putting Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Dillon Dube, and Chris Wagner on the same line. It’s the line that’s provided the offense and, more importantly, played well in every situation. “What’s really good about that line is that 200-foot game that they have. They can play in the defensive zone, the offensive zone, against their best lines but more importantly, they play the right way,” Ott noted in a conversation with The Hockey News.
Kaskimaki is the prospect to watch on that line. The 22-year-old Finnish winger had 20 goals and 24 assists this season and showed off the skill the St. Louis Blues hope to add to their lineup by next season. His scoring stood out, especially in the series against the Checkers. However, the overall two-way play makes him look like an NHLer.
This is the line Ott will have on the ice late in games. It’s the trio he can double shift or keep on the ice to close out the game. The Bruins have a great forward unit but their top line of Patrick Brown, Matej Blumel, and Riley Tufte can only match the Thunderbirds top line, not best it.
Bruins’ Edge in the Net is Overwhelming
The Thunderbirds have had issues in the net throughout the season. They’ve pieced things together with a Vadim Zherenko and Georgii Romanov pair, with Romanov emerging as the lead goaltender for the playoffs. The duo, while better down the stretch, is no match for what the Bruins have.
Michael DiPietro was the Goaltender of the Year and the league MVP. To say he’s been dominant in the net is an understatement, as he’s putting together a remarkable run as the best goaltender in the AHL, someone who is proving he deserves an NHL shot. DiPietro is the reason the Bruins are the favorites heading into the Calder Cup Playoffs, as he can take over a game or a series.
Along with the edge in the net comes the advantage on the defense. The Bruins play tight in their zone and limit high-danger shots on the net with the help of a talented blue line. The Thunderbirds play with more structure, especially since Ott took over as their home coach. The problem is that they don’t have the same talent as the Bruins, and in a short series, it tilts the ice.
Ultimately, Depth Will Decide This Series
This is a matchup where the top lines will cancel each other out. For both coaches, the key will be finding ways to get them favorable matchups but also roll the other lines to keep their top players fresh. That’s where the depth scoring goes a long way in this series.
The Bruins have plenty of it. They have four 20-goal scorers, and their second line includes Georgii Merkulov and Matthew Poitras, two forwards with 105 combined points. The Bruins also have the depth to make this series a grind. “It can be a grind, too. If they want easy ice, it’s just not how we play,” head coach Ryan Mougenel noted earlier in the season when asked about the identity of the team, and it’s a big advantage come playoff time.
The Thunderbirds scored their overtime winner in Game Three to complete the upset of the Checkers with the Zach Dean and Julien Gauthier line on the ice. It gave them a spark to win the series, and the forward depth stepping up is what will give the Thunderbirds a chance against the Bruins.