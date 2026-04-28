Springfield Thunderbirds Top Line Can Go Up Against The Providence Bruins

When Steve Ott took over as the Thunderbirds' head coach, he made some big changes. The on-ice one was putting Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Dillon Dube, and Chris Wagner on the same line. It’s the line that’s provided the offense and, more importantly, played well in every situation. “What’s really good about that line is that 200-foot game that they have. They can play in the defensive zone, the offensive zone, against their best lines but more importantly, they play the right way,” Ott noted in a conversation with The Hockey News.