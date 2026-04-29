Texas Stars Are Proving They Have Calder Cup Caliber Group

Remi Poirier has been a standout AHL goaltender for a few years but this season is when the 24-year-old goaltender has hit his stride. His .912 save percentage (SV%) is a career best, and he’s only allowed 21 goals in his last 10 starts. The recent game showed that when he needs to make the big save, he can, as he shut out the Wolves in the 2-0 win.