The Last Three AHL Point Leaders: Where Are They Now?

Typically, players who play in the AHL eventually find their way to the NHL, move to play overseas or find different paths in their hockey careers. It’s always interesting to follow these players to see where they end up.

The American League has seen three different point leaders in the last three seasons. Where are they now and what are they up to?

Andrew Poturalski, 73 Points, 2024-25

Andrew Poturalski has been a force to reckon with in the AHL for several seasons now. Last year, he won the scoring title for the third time in his career, scoring 30 goals and 73 points in 59 games for the San Jose Barracuda.

Despite dominating in the American League, he’s only made nine NHL appearances in his 10-year career of professional hockey in North America. After being unable to earn regular looks in The Show, he took his talents to Europe this off-season.

His tenure with Omsk in the KHL is already underway as he’s played in nine games, scoring four goals and 11 points, which puts him in the league’s top 10.

Mavrik Bourque, 77 Points, 2023-24

In 2023-24, Mavrik Bourque took the AHL by storm. In 71 games, the former Texas Stars center recorded 26 goals and 51 assists for 77 points in what was his second full season in the minors. He led the league in points that year and still had a solid post-season, scoring 11 points in eight games.

That would be his last season in the AHL, as he became a full-time NHL player last season with the Dallas Stars. In 73 games with Dallas last year, the 23-year-old registered 11 goals, 14 helpers and 25 points. He finished ninth on the team in points and eighth in goals.

Since then, Bourque has established himself as a key member of the Stars, contributing to their middle-six forward group.

Michael Carcone, 85 Points, 2022-23

Michael Carcone had an unforgettable campaign in 2022-23 for the Tucson Roadrunners. In just 65 appearances, Carcone scored 31 goals and 85 points, leading the league. Furthermore, the former Roadrunner accumulated a whopping 127 penalty minutes, ninth most in the AHL that season.

This would turn out to be the last time that Carcone would play in the AHL. Since that 2022-23 campaign, he’s been a regular member of the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Mammoth franchise. Just last season, he made 53 appearances and scored 19 points. Carcone is going into his third straight full NHL season.

