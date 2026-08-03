Tucson Roadrunners 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

The big wild card for the Roadrunners is Ethan Belchetz, the Mammoth’s first round pick in the latest draft. With the new rules, he can join the AHL team right away, instead of spending his season either in the NHL or back in junior hockey. Belchetz is a power forward who showed his upside with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League. That said, he needs time to develop, and a season in Tucson can be what he needs while he takes the team to another level.