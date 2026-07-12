Viggo Bjorck’s Best Route To The Jets Starts In Manitoba

The Winnipeg Jets' top pick in the 2026 draft is leaving Sweden and joining the NHL team. However, his best path starts in the AHL, at least for a few months before he jumps right into the NHL.
The big news for the Winnipeg Jets this week is that Viggo Bjorck, whom they drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 draft, is leaving Djurgården. This news felt inevitable but now it’s confirmed that he’ll be in North America next season.
The Jets want him on the roster from day one, and he has the talent to be a top-line center someday. That said, the best route for both Bjorck and the team is for him to start in the American Hockey League with their affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.
Manitoba Is Where He’ll Round Out His Game
Center is the toughest position to learn at the NHL level. The differences between junior hockey, overseas, and college to the next level are night and day. The AHL is where Bjorck can work on his two-way game and become a complete player. His skill is unquestioned; everything else, at least for now, is. Standing out in Manitoba will remove all doubt.
The other question is how Bjorck will handle the size and physicality of the NHL. He’s a smaller center, and many scouts argued that if he were 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, he would have been the top selection in the draft. In the AHL, he’ll face bigger and tougher competition, which will prepare him for the NHL.
There’s an argument that Manotiba isn’t a great farm team to develop prospects, with the Jets struggling to produce young talent through their AHL team in recent years. However, the Moose are a great spot for Bjorck, who needs the ice time and to play in all situations. A few months or a season with the Moose will allow him to join the Jets and kick off the ground running.
The Urgency For The Jets To Have Bjorck
The Jets were one of the worst teams in the NHL last season, and there’s an urge to bounce back. There’s pressure to add star players and win right away, especially in a market where a rebuild isn’t possible (too many rough seasons in a row bring up the relocation conversation that nobody in Winnipeg wants).
This, in part, explains the Bjorck selection. Yes, he was the most talented player on the board but he’s also one of the most NHL-ready prospects. The Jets drafted someone who can make an immediate impact.
That said, the worst thing that they can do is rush Bjorck into the NHL. A player like him can take a step back and struggle to develop if he’s not ready. It’s why the Jets must take a safe route with their top prospect.
The Jets Will Give Bjorck A Fair Shot
The past draft was an exciting one with a lot of players to keep an eye on from day one. However, there will be a spotlight on Bjorck as he heads into training camp. He’s the player with the most range, as he can show how far he needs to go to make it to the NHL or blow everyone away with his skill.
Last season, everyone was surprised by how NHL-ready Matthew Schaefer looked right out of camp. The season began, and there was no debate about whether to keep him with the New York Islanders or send him back to the Ontario Hockey League (he also decisively won the Calder Trophy). Bjorck can be the same type of player with the Jets, someone who is talented enough that they don’t have to make a tough decision.
The good thing is that the new rules are set up for players like Bjorck. If he’s not ready, the Jets can send him to the AHL, which will help him significantly more than the other development leagues, which the young center would dominate. It’s the sweet spot for a player like Bjorck, who is on the verge of being a star but has to work on a few things first.
The fair comparables from last season are Ilya Protas and Konsta Helenius. Both players come from overseas backgrounds and need time in the AHL before they join their NHL teams. Helenius adapted with the Rochester Americans first and then emerged as one of the Buffalo Sabres' top players in the playoffs. Protas won the AHL Rookie of the Year and is an early candidate to win the Calder Trophy next season. The same route can happen with Bjorck, where he takes a season to acclimate before joining the Jets.