Hershey Bears 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

In the big picture, the Capitals have multiple borderline NHLers they must decide on, especially on the wings. Ivan Miroshnichenko and Bogdan Trineyev are in their early 20s and are great at the AHL level, yet have struggled to carve out a role on the NHL team. The Capitals traded Hendrix Lapierre this offseason because their surplus of wingers made him expendable, so they might do the same with Miroshnichenko or Trineyev this season, especially if it adds a player who gets the Caps over the hump.