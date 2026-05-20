Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Following Same Successful Formula To ECF

The goal was a knockout punch, something the Penguins have delivered throughout the season. The offense finds timely goals that take the momentum away from the other team and give them the edge. It's what the second goal did as they capitalized on the rush to take a 2-0 lead over a Thunderbirds team that needed to keep the game within striking distance. And the goal came from a prospect who only joined the team recently but is playing like he's been around all season.