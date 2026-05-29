Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Must Attack Harder: McGroarty’s Play Helps

McGroarty’s goal in Game 1 against the Marlies was what the Penguins needed. “That’s the stuff we need, we've got to be harder when we get opportunities,” MacDonald added after the game. He fights to power the puck into the goal, and it takes a second or even a third chance. “We got to attack, and we got to try, and it was a great play but it was a second-chance opportunity where he stuck with the play and gets rewarded,” MacDonald added.