Former Adirondack Thunder Forward Makes NHL Debut

On Thursday night, former Adirondack Thunder forward Xavier Parent became the 776th former ECHL player to reach the National Hockey League.

Parent debuted with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is the eighth former ECHL player to make his NHL debut during the 2025-26 season.

The Devils fell 8-4 to the Lightning at Prudential Center. New Jersey has struggled of late, losing its fifth consecutive home game and six of its last seven overall.

The 24-year-old left-shot forward was recalled from Utica of the AHL and participated in the Devils’ Thursday morning skate. In their loss to the Lightning, he logged 9:42 minutes of ice time.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Parent made his pro debut with Adirondack during the 2022-23 season, recording 51 points (23g-28a) in 50 games.

After that season, Parent earned a full-time AHL look and suited up for the Comets for the past two seasons. In 2024-25, he recorded 17 goals and 36 points in 61 games.

Parent then signed his first two-way NHL deal with New Jersey. In 20 games with Utica this season, he scored six goals and 12 points.

A native of Laval, Quebec, Parent has totaled 99 points (41g-58a) in 166 career games with Utica. Following his junior career with Sherbrooke of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2022, Parent signed a minor-league deal with the Devils organization and joined Adirondack.