Former Reading Royals Defenseman Joins Allen Americans

The Allen Americans, along with head coach and general manager Steve Martinson, have announced the signing of defenseman Sam Sedley for the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman joins the Americans for his sophomore season of professional hockey after playing in 62 games last year with the Reading Royals (seven goals and 30 assists for 37 points).

Sedley is an elite right-shot offensive defenseman, and Martinson compares his production to that of former Americans blueliner Les Lancaster.

“Our defense is extremely skilled, and we anticipate being a high- flying unit out of our zone with a four-man attack,” Martinson noted.

The native of Stratford, Ontario played his junior hockey with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League. Over his four seasons with the club, he put up 168 points in 236 games.

Sedley finished third on the team in scoring in 2023-24, with 63 points in 64 games.

Sedley played in two American Hockey League games last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He turned 22-years old on June 8.

Sedley joins a roster of announced players for the upcoming season that includes Orca Wiesblatt Andre Anania Carter Savoie, Jackson Decker, Harrison Blaisdell, Hudson Wilson, Quinn Warmuth, Michael Gildon, Brayden Watts, Colton Hargrove, Spencer Asuchak, Thomas Caron, Brad Morrison, Matt Register, Kevin Spinozzi, Anthony Costantini, and Marco Costantini.