    • Powered by Roundtable

    Standouts From Dec. 21 Matinee Action In The ECHL

    Stephen Kerr
    Dec 22, 2025, 17:57
    Stephen Kerr
    Dec 22, 2025, 17:57
    Updated at: Dec 22, 2025, 18:02

    A natural hat trick and a four-goal performance highlighted Sunday afternoon's slate in the ECHL.

    Not one, but two hat tricks were the main events of the day Sunday in the ECHL. Here are three standouts from the day’s action.

    Spencer Kersten: Orlando Solar Bears

    In a 4-0 shutout of the South Carolina Stingrays, Kersten accounted for all four of the Orlando Solar Bears’ goals in front of 4,066 fans at North Charleston Coliseum.

    After a scoreless first period, Orlando opened the scoring just over five minutes into the middle frame. Kersten deflected home a centering pass to put the Solar Bears ahead, 1-0.

    Late in the period, Kersten converted on a breakout with 3:11 left to push Orlando ahead, 2-0. Solar Bears netminder Colby Muise saved all 22 shots from the Stingrays in the first two periods and kept the two-goal lead intact for Orlando heading to the final 20 minutes.

    Early in the third period, South Carolina had a goal disallowed that would have cut the deficit in half. After the goal was waved off, Kersten blasted home his third goal of the game with 10:55 left in regulation.

    Kersten then scored his fourth goal of the day on the shorthand 85 seconds later to finish the 4-0 win for the Solar Bears.

    Danny Dzhaniyev: Utah Grizzlies

    A six-goal third period was the difference in a 7-4 victory by the Utah Grizzlies in Tulsa against the Oilers Sunday at the BOK Center.

    Danny Dzhaniyev notched a hat trick and helped the Grizzlies overcome a 3-1 deficit.

    The first 20 minutes saw no scoring. After the Grizzlies grabbed a 1-0 lead in the middle frame, Tulsa scored three unanswered tallies for a 3-1 lead going into the second intermission.

    That’s when Dzhaniyev and the Grizzlies went to work. Utah scored three goals in the span of 1:57 early in the third period to take a 4-3 lead.

    Dzhaniyev scored a power play goal 2:01 in. 57 seconds later Reed Lebster scored his team leading 14th of the campaign.

    Exactly one minute later, Dzhaniyev scored his second goal of the afternoon. Tulsa’s Dylan Fitze notched a power-play goal 6:40 in to tie the contest.

    With the Grizzlies on top 6-4, Dzhaniyev completed the natural hat trick with an empty net goal 18:41 in.

    Dzhaniyev became the ninth player in the Grizzlies ECHL era to have 2 or more hat tricks in a single season. He is now tied for the league lead for points among rookies with 25 (9 goals, 16 assists).

    Justin Janicke: Kansas City Mavericks

    Janicke lit the lamp twice in KC’s 6-2 home win against the Allen Americans.

    The Mavericks set the tone early and kept full control, outshooting Allen 41-27 for the game.

    Dallas area native David Cotton opened the scoring for KC late in the first period and the Mavericks built a 3-0 lead before the Americans cut the deficit to 3-2 after 40 minutes.

    Lucas Sowder and Justin Janicke each found the back of the net in the second period, with both goals assisted by Nolan Sullivan, who finished with a three-point night and earned Third Star honors.

    Jack Randl, Janicke, and Zach Uens added three more in the third to seal the 6-2 victory. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine turned in a strong performance, earning First Star of the game, while Janicke collected the game’s Second Star.