Trois-Rivieres Lions Netminder Named ECHL Goalie Of The Week

As the ECHL completed another week of action prior to the holiday break, the league announced its Goaltender of the Week award winner on Monday afternoon.

Hunter Jones of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 15-21.

Jones went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .982 in two appearances against the Maine Mariners last week.

The 25-year-old made 27 saves in a 3-1 win on Friday before turning aside all 27 shots in a 3-0 victory on Saturday to earn his first shutout of the season. He was also named the game's First Star.

Under contract to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, Jones is 8-2-0 in 12 appearances with the Lions this season. He ranks fifth in the ECHL with a 1.90 goals-against average and is tied for 12th with a .922 save percentage.

A native of Brantford, Ontario, Jones has appeared in 118 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Iowa Heartlanders with an overall record of 44-45-21 with two shutouts, a 3.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. He has also seen action in 31 career AHL games with Laval and Iowa where he is 11-17-3 with two shutouts, a 3.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .889.

Prior to turning pro, Jones appeared in 121 career games with Peterborough in the Ontario Hockey League where he was 62-47-5 with seven shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

The Lions will now break for the Christmas holiday before returning to action on Dec. 26 against the Adirondack Thunder. The next home game is scheduled for Dec. 28, when the Maine Mariners return to Trois-Rivières for a special Star Wars–themed night.