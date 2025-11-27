Boston Bruins Prospect Vashek Blanár Commits to UMass

Boston Bruins prospect Vashek Blanár has committed to the University of Massachusetts. The 6-foot-5 defenseman was drafted in the fourth round, 100th overall, in 2025.







Blanár was born in Vail, Colorado, and holds dual citizenship in the USA and Czechia. He played his youth hockey in the Czech Republic before moving to Sweden ahead of the 2023–24 season. There, he has taken major steps in his development. Prior to this season, he was recruited by HV71, a major club with teams in both the SHL and Sweden’s top-tier U20 league.

With his large frame, Blanár is a physical defenseman with upside as a puck-mover. He also skates well for someone at 6-foot-5 and has the tools that make him an intriguing long-term prospect.

Over the year he has continued to refine his defensive game and has also contributed offensively with 3 goals and 10 points in 17 games in the Swedish U20 league. He has also dressed for three SHL games with HV71, but he has yet to see any ice time in Sweden’s top division.

Blanár announced on Instagram that he will be moving to Massachusetts for next season.

“I am very proud and honored to announce my commitment to division 1 collage hockey at the University of Massachusetts. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates and everyone who has helped me along the way,” he wrote in the post.

