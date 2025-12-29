Czechs Will Add At Least 2 Players To World Junior Roster Before Finland Game Monday

The Czechs have played their first two games of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with a roster than included 18 skaters – 12 forwards and six defensemen.

So far, they’ve acquitted themselves pretty well, particularly offensively. Following a 7-5 loss to Canada and a 7-2 win over Denmark, 14 of the 18 players have recorded at least one point. Undrafted 19-year-old defenseman Tomáš Galvas leads the team with five points.

“This year is very skilled in finishing and (offensive) productivity,” said head coach Patrik Augusta. “On the other hand, I think we still have to pay a lot of attention to defense. We won't score five to seven goals every game. The old adage that defense wins championships is true.”

The Czechs still have four available roster spots open, and with a big game against Finland coming up on Monday that could be crucial group seeding, Augusta indicated that he would be some additions.

“I can't tell you the exact lineup yet, but I think we’ll move it around a bit,” the Czech coach said after practise on Sunday. “We’ll see tomorrow. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but we will add at least two players to the roster today.”

In all probability, that means one forward and one defenseman. Augusta was non-committal on the status of d-man Radim Mrtka, the Buffalo Sabres first-rounder who was injured in a pre-tournament game against Latvia, other than to say he was practising and “trying some things” on the ice.

“There’s no sense putting him into a game when he doesn’t feel completely comfortable and 100 percent,” said Augusta. “We're patient; he’s a special player. We don't want him to take two shifts and then get hurt again. We’ll see if he’s ready against the Finns based on his health.”

If Mrtka isn’t added to the lineup for Monday’s game, then likely either 18-year-old Boston Bruins prospect Vashek Blanár or 17-year-old Jakub Vaněček will be, and there would still be roster space available to add Mrtka later.

The addition up front will probably be either Samuel Drančák and Danny Chludil.

There was also no comment on whether Augusta would go back to Michal Oršulák in goal after giving up six goals on 26 shots against Canada – although many of the shots were of elite quality – or stay with Matyáš Marík, who stopped 20 of 22 Danish shots.

