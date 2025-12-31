David Tomasek On Time In Edmonton: ‘It’s Been Tough’

Czech winger David Tomášek, 29, has signed a contract to play the remainder of the current season with Färjestad BK, the SHL club announced on Monday.

It was a move that was highly anticipated when the Edmonton Oilers placed Tomášek on waivers last week for the purpose of terminating his contract. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Tomášek had three goals, two assists and 10 penalty minutes in 22 NHL games this season.

“It has been tough, of course,” Tomášek told the Färjestad website. “Tough for me, who’s been used to playing a lot and knowing my role. Now I’ve hardly played for a very long time, and definitely not had any role, and now that I’m close to 30, I had to make a decision. I still fought as long as I could, and if I’d been younger, maybe I could have adapted better and learned a new role.

“There are many ifs and buts in that, but I’m glad I took the chance and hopefully I will come back with some new ideas and experiences.”

For Tomášek, this marks a return to the place where he had two successful seasons between 2023 and 2025, where he recorded 105 points in 109 SHL regular-season and playoff games. He led the league with 25 goals in 2023-24 and then led the league with 33 assists and 57 points in 2024-25, winning the SHL’s MVP award.

As a team, Färjestad finished first and fourth in the SHL regular season but was eliminated in the quarterfinals both years. In 2024-25, Färjestad went to the Champions Hockey League final, losing to the ZSC Lions from Switzerland.

This season, Färjestad currently sits sixth in the SHL standings with 15 wins in 29 games. The team’s roster includes ex-NHLers Gabriel Carlsson, Radim Zohorna, Oskar Steen and Marián Studenič.

“It feels good,” he said about the return. “A lot of familiar faces and some compatriots, which is nice. That was one of the nice things about coming back here, especially after a turbulent period. You recognize yourself and I think that’s important.”

About his time in Edmonton, Tomášek said, “I’ve learned a lot about myself during this time, and I am a little surprised how I’ve coped with what I have experienced in the last six months. How much I have struggled mentally, trained, and still tried to play with confidence in the few minutes I played.

“It was a tough challenge, which I knew from the start, but I am glad that I took the chance. It was a great group of people, many of whom are among the world’s absolute best players. There is nothing unique about the situation I have been in. It has happened to guys before me and it will happen to guys after me.”

