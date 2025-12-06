Defense The Strength Of Swiss World Junior Roster

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation announced on Friday a list of 29 players that will compete for roster spots at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. The list includes 23 players born in 2006, five born in 2007 and one – forward Jonah Neuenschwander, who played three games last year – born in 2009.

The strength of the roster seems to be in goal and on defense, where they have four drafted players: goaltenders Christian Kirsch and Elijah Neuenschwander and defencemen Ludvig Johnson, Basile Sansonnens, and team captain Leon Muggli.

“On defense, we have several players who regularly play in the National League, which makes it a clear strength,” said head coach Jan Cadieux. “On offense, we have fewer players with significant responsibility in the NL, but I am convinced that we can improve considerably there.”

The list of 29 includes 10 returning players from last year’s team that finished eighth in Ottawa.

“I am very confident that we will assemble a team that impresses with unity, passion, and team spirit, and will represent Switzerland in the best possible way,” said Cadieux.

The team will gather in the Zurich suburb of Kloten on Dec. 10 for the start of camp. Three days later, the team will fly to Minnesota, where they will play three pre-tournament games. The first game, on Dec. 16, is against the University of Minnesota-Mankato Mavericks. Five days later, they will take on Denmark, before facing off against Sweden on Dec. 23.

During that time, the team will be reduced to 22 skaters and three goaltenders. The final roster is expected to be announced on Christmas Eve.

Switzerland will compete in Group A in St. Paul against the USA, Sweden, Germany and Slovakia.

Switzerland's World Junior Camp Roster

Goaltenders (3): Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers / OHL; San Jose Sharks), Phileas Lachat (Waterloo Black Hawks / USHL), Elijah Neuenschwander (Fribourg-Gottéron; Anaheim Ducks).

Defensemen (10): Niklas Blessing (EHC Biel-Bienne), Mischa Geisser (EV Zug), Ludvig Johnson (Fribourg-Gottéron; Utah Mammoth), Nik Lehmann (SCL Tigers), Gian Meier (Frölunda Göteborg / SWE), Leon Muggli (Hershey Bears / AHL; Washington Capitals), Simon Müller (HC Davos), Basile Sansonnens (Lausanne HC; Vancouver Canucks), Daniil Ustinkov (ZSC Lions), Guus van der Kaaij (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL).

Forwards (16): Mike Aeschlimann (SCL Tigers), Robin Antenen (EV Zug), Nathan Borradori (HC Ambri-Piotta), David Bosson (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), Nolan Cattin (EHC Biel-Bienne), Lenny Giger (Sioux City Musketeers / USHL), Joel Grossniklaus (Malmö Redhawks / SWE), Kevin Haas (HC Thurgau), Cyrill Henry (HC Lugano), Kimi Körbler (EHC Kloten), Paul Mottard (Ilves / FIN), Jonah Neuenschwander (EHC Biel-Bienne), Jamiro Reber (HV71 / SWE), Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), Beni Waidacher (HC Davos), Loris Wey (EV Zug).

