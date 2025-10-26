Detroit Red Wings Prospect Eddie Genborg Strikes Again

The Hockey News International continues to follow NHL prospects playing in Sweden. In yesterday’s SHL action, draft-eligible Viggo Björck returned to Djurgården’s lineup and made an immediate impact. For Timrå, Detroit Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg continued his strong play, scoring a goal in the team’s loss to Örebro. Read about this and more in today’s SHL roundup.

Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg on a hot streak

Detroit Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg played a decisive role for Timrå in Thursday’s win over Leksand. In yesterday’s game, he was once again a factor. Genborg logged 19:31 of ice time in Timrå’s loss to Örebro and scored late as his team pushed to close the gap. Few 18-year-olds in the SHL are trusted in those situations, but Genborg continues to show that he’s an important piece for Timrå.

Eddie Genborg has been one of the top junior players in Swedish hockey to start the season—if not the very best. It came as no surprise when he was named to Sweden’s U20 national team this week for the upcoming Five Nations Tournament. Later this season, Genborg is expected to play a key role for Sweden at the World Juniors during the holiday period.

Viggo Björck makes a strong return

Draft-eligible Viggo Björck was scratched from Djurgården’s last two SHL games, spending last weekend with their U20 team instead. In yesterday’s matchup against Leksand, however, he returned to SHL action and didn’t look like he’d missed a beat. Björck lined up on Djurgården’s top line alongside former New Jersey Devils veteran Jacob Josefson. From there, he played with confidence and pace, creating several dangerous chances for his line. Björck recorded two shots on goal in 13 minutes and 51 seconds of ice time.

When asked how he feels about his ice time this season, Björck kept his answer simple:

“It’s just fun to play hockey. You play where you’re told and try to make the best of the situation. There will be ups and downs many times over a long season.”

Victor Eklund impresses as Anton Frondell gets limited ice time

In Djurgården’s game against Leksand, New York Islanders prospect Victor Eklund picked up an assist and logged over 17 minutes of ice time. After a slow start to the season, Eklund has begun to find his rhythm and now has six points through 13 games.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell saw limited action, serving as the 13th forward in the game against Leksand. The talented forward logged just 2:42 of ice time. According to Djurgården’s staff, the decision was made to manage Frondell’s energy and prevent him from burning out over the course of the long season.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen finding his game

Another player starting to find his scoring touch is Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen. He recorded a point for the third straight game, picking up an assist in Örebro’s win over Timrå. With his sixth point of the season, Steen has already matched his total from last year in Örebro.

He finished last season with a strong World Championship performance for Norway. Ahead of this season, he commented on the decision to stay in Örebro for another year instead of making the move to North America.

“I have good people around me, both on the national team and here in Örebro. I know my role clearly and what I’m good at. At the same time, I have good communication with Tampa. So all the organizations around me have a clear understanding of how I should play,” says Steen to Hockeysverige.se.