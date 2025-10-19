SHL: Islanders Prospect Victor Eklund Making His Mark

Djurgården remain one of the most interesting teams to follow for NHL prospects outside North America. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell has taken the SHL by storm with seven goals and nine points in 12 games. Another player starting to find his game at the SHL level is New York Islanders prospect Victor Eklund. The team also features 2026 draft top prospect Viggo Björck.

In yesterday’s game, Viggo Björck was left out of the lineup and instead suited up for Djurgården’s U20 team. Anton Frondell went without a point in what was an unusually quiet night for him. Victor Eklund, however, stood out with his energy and relentless forechecking on every shift. He looked comfortable alongside former New Jersey Devils forward Jacob Josefsson.

“Josefson is a skilled player, and I remember he played with William and Holtz when he was in Djurgården and had a pretty good season. Hopefully it will be the same for us too,” says Victor Eklund about Josefson and his older brother William Eklund before the game against Brynäs on Saturday to HockeyNews.se.

Veteran Jacob Josefson has returned this season after four years away from hockey. He has spent time on a line with prospects Victor Eklund and Anton Frondell, and he likes what he has seen so far.

“Two fantastic players. I’m used to being paired with young guys from before, so I just think it’s fun to get the chance to play with them,” says Josefson to HockeyNews.se.

Victor Eklund was drafted 16th overall this summer. He’s a relentless force on the forecheck, using his motor and never-ending effort to pressure opponents. Though not the biggest player, he has already shown he can hold his own against grown men in the SHL. His senior experience in HockeyAllsvenskan during his draft year has clearly helped his transition.

Eklund’s high-energy game, combined with his skill, made a big impact in HockeyAllsvenskan last season. He put up 19 goals and 31 points in 42 games, the third-most by a draft-eligible player. Only Elias Pettersson and Alexander Wennberg have recorded more.

Since Eklund already has the instinct to drive to the net, there’s plenty to suggest his game will translate well to the North American style. Swedish players often take the long way around and end up in the corners, but Eklund attacks directly. The next step is to round out his two-way game so he can contribute all over the lineup in the NHL. All signs point to him being on the right path toward becoming the player the Islanders hope he can be.

Blackhawks’ Anton Frondell Reflects on Red-Hot Start

<a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks">Chicago Blackhawks</a> prospect Anton Frondell is off to an impressive start in the SHL. He has taken the league by storm with his blend of skill and imposing size. In his first 10 games, he has recorded six goals and eight points. Frondell spoke with Swedish outlet TV4 about his strong start ahead of last weekend’s matchup with Leksand.