Four Draft-Eligible Players Named to Sweden’s Five Nations Roster

Team Sweden has announced its roster for the U20 Five Nations Tournament in Piestany, Slovakia, taking place November 5–9.

Sweden’s head coach Magnus Hävelid spoke with the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation’s media channel in connection with the roster announcement. Here’s what he had to say ahead of the tournament.

“The whole coaching staff and I are excited for the week in Slovakia. We want to fine-tune a lot of details in our game and come together even more as a group. We know it will be a great test against the teams we’re facing,” says Magnus Hävelid, head coach of Sweden’s U20 men’s national team.

New to the U20 level are defenseman William Håkansson and forward Casper Juustovaara Karlsson, both from Luleå HF. Hävelid went on to talk about the selection of these players.

“It’s great to see that Swedish hockey continues to produce well-trained and talented players at this level. I’m looking forward to getting to know the players and, together, setting the course toward the World Juniors in Minnesota,” says Magnus Hävelid.

Both William Håkansson and Casper Juustovaara Karlsson are 2026 draft-eligible, as are forwards Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck. Although the road is still long before any of them can earn a spot at the World Juniors in Minnesota, it’s great to see these draft-eligible talents included on the roster. Below is a quick look at their playing styles and standout qualities.

Viggo Björck (C), Djurgårdens IF

Björck broke the all-time points record in the U20 Nationell last season. This year, he is aiming to earn a spot in the SHL with Djurgården, and it will be exciting to see if he can carry his game over to the senior level. At the junior level, Björck has consistently stood out with his elite puck-handling and playmaking ability.

Ivar Stenberg (LW/RW), Frölunda HC

Stenberg is a top prospect expected to be one of the first players selected in June. The high expectations are justified by his excellent playmaking skills and ability to carry the puck. With those tools, he has already shown he can influence the game and be a driving force even against tough competition in the SHL. The league hasn’t seen a talent like this since Leo Carlsson, and it will be exciting to follow Stenberg throughout the year.

William Håkansson (D), Luleå HF

Håkansson is a big, defense-first blueliner who has already secured a regular spot in the SHL. At 6'4", 207 pounds, he was an intimidating presence for many opponents in the Swedish junior league last season. He also showed calm and composure with the puck when needed. The gap between U20 Nationell and the SHL can sometimes feel like crossing a canyon, and for Håkansson the task now is to grow into the senior game in the year ahead.

Casper Juustovaara Karlsson (C), Luleå HF

Casper Juustovaara Karlsson has not previously represented Sweden at the international level, but he has earned his spot this fall. He played U20 hockey already last season and has now claimed a regular spot in the SHL with Luleå’s senior team. Juustovaara Karlsson has earned his ice time through his high-intensity playing style and strong work ethic. Although he’s not the biggest player, he creates a lot for his team through puck battles and by constantly making his presence felt with his speed. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for him.

Team Sweden Roster

Goaltenders

1 . Herman Liv – Örebro HK

2. Love Härenstam – Södertälje SK

Defensemen

3. Felix Öhrqvist – Linköping HC

4. Leo Sahlin Wallenius – Växjö Lakers HC

5. Oliwer Sjöström – Luleå HF

7. Viggo Gustafsson – HV71

9. Victor Johansson – Leksands IF

19. William Håkansson – Luleå HF

20. Alfons Freij – Timrå IK

24. Karl Annborn – HV71

Forwards

10. Milton Gästrin – MoDo Hockey

11. Lucas Pettersson – Brynäs IF

12. Melvin Fernström – Örebro HK

13. Liam Danielsson – Örebro HK

14. Linus Eriksson – Timrå IK

15. Ivar Stenberg – Frölunda HC

16. Anton Frondell – Djurgårdens IF

17. Valter Lindberg – Skellefteå AIK

18. Victor Eklund – Djurgårdens IF

21. Viggo Björck – Djurgårdens IF

25. Eddie Genborg – Timrå IK 26.

Jack Berglund – Färjestad BK

28. Theo Stockselius – Djurgårdens IF

29. Casper Juustovaara Karlsson – Luleå HF

