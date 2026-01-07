Germany Unveils Olympic Hockey Roster

Germany has unveiled its roster for the upcoming Olympics. Much of their hopes will rest on superstar Leon Draisaitl, but the lineup also features six other NHL players. Among them are Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle.

Germany’s head coach Harold Kreis emphasized the importance of the team coming together as a cohesive unit. That philosophy has also shaped the roster selection, where clearly defined roles have played a major part in determining which players will represent Germany at the Olympics.

“Our task in squad planning was to define the roles within the Olympic team and, from our perspective, to fill them in the best possible way. We are convinced that with this squad we have now found the ideal composition for the Olympic Games. We are all very much looking forward to working together with this group and making the most of our time preparing in Bolzano and Milan for the start of the tournament,” Kreis told the German Ice Hockey Federation.

Germany’s ice hockey federation Sports Director also commented on the selection when the roster was officially announced.

“Assembling the Olympic squad was challenging due to the increased number of national team players from the PENNY DEL, and we have been working intensively on this over the past few weeks. After careful consideration, we consciously chose these players because we are convinced that we have optimally filled all roles. Our goal is to perform as a cohesive unit at the 2026 Olympics.”

Team Germany Olympic Roster

Goaltenders

Maximilian Franzreb, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken (NHL)

Mathias Niederberger, Red Bull Munchen (DEL)

Defensmen

Leon Gawanke, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

Korbinian Geibel, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

Lukas Kalble, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

Jonas Muller, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

Moritz Muller, Kolner Haie (DEL)

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (NHL)

Fabio Wagner, Red Bull Munchen (DEL)

Kai Wissmann, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

Alexander Ehl, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

Dominik Kahun, Lausanne (NL)

Marc Michaelis, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth (NHL)

Lukas Reichel, Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

Tobias Rieder, Red Bull Munchen (DEL)

Josh Samanski, Bakersfield (AHL)

Justin Schutz, Red Bull Munchen (DEL)

Wojciech Stachowiak, Syracuse (AHL)

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (NHL)

Nico Sturm, Minnesota Wild (NHL)

Frederik Tiffels, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

Parker Tuomie, Kolner Haie (DEL)

