Denmark Names Olympic Roster Led by NHL Star Nikolaj Ehlers

Denmark has announced its roster for the upcoming Olympics. The squad includes seven NHL players, with the remainder based in Europe. Denmark will look to build on the success it achieved at last spring’s World Championship, highlighted by its quarterfinal upset of Canada.

“We have selected a squad that combines experience, international top class, and hunger, and we are looking forward to seeing them play with the lion on their chest and represent Denmark in the best possible way. We come to the Olympics with great respect for the task, but with a clear ambition to be competitive in every game,” says Morten Green, General Manager of the Danish national ice hockey team.

Denmark’s biggest star is Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers. With more than 700 NHL games to his name, he brings valuable experience to the roster. Here’s what Ehlers told the Danish Ice Hockey Federation following his selection.

“The Olympics are the biggest tournament you can take part in, and it’s something I followed myself when I was younger. There was something special about seeing the best players in the world go up against each other. So now getting the chance to play in the Olympics for Denmark is a dream come true,” says Nikolaj Ehlers, and continues:

“It will be an amazing experience with some tough but exciting games. There will be a lot of intensity with many games in a short period of time, so we have to be ready from the start and not take anything for granted. The results we achieved in both Olympic qualification and at the World Championship in Herning were fantastic, and the feeling those results gave us is something we need to bring with us to the Olympics. We’re going there to give it everything for the lion on our chest and for Denmark,” says Ehlers.

Denmark opens the tournament on February 12 against Germany in group play. The team then faces the United States on February 14 before closing the group stage against Latvia on February 15.

Team Denmark Olympic Roster

Goalkeepers

Frederik Andersen — Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)

Frederik Dichow — HV71 (SHL)

Mads Søgaard — Ottawa Senators (NHL)

Defenders

Anders Koch — Graz 99 (ICEHL)

Jesper Jensen Aabo — Klagenfurt KAC (ICEHL)

Markus Lauridsen — Pustertal HC (ICEHL)

Matias Lassen — Iserlohn Roosters (DEL)

Nicholas B. Jensen — Fischtown Bremerhaven (DEL)

Oliver Lauridsen — TPS Turku (Liiga)

Phillip Bruggisser — Fischtown Bremerhaven (DEL)

Forwards

Alexander True — JYP Jyväskylä (Liiga)

Christian Wejse — Fischtown Bremerhaven (DEL)

Frederik Storm — Kölner Haie (DEL)

Joachim Blichfeld — Tappara (Liiga)

Jonas Røndbjerg — Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)

Lars Eller — Ottawa Senators (NHL)

Mathias Bau — Herning Blue Fox (Metal Ligaen)

Mikkel Aagaard — Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

Morten Poulsen — Herning Blue Fox (Metal Ligaen)

Nick Olesen — Motor České Budějovice (Extraliga)

Nicklas Jensen — Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (NL)

Nikolaj Ehlers — Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)

Oliver Björkstrand — Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL)

Oscar Fisker Mølgaard — Seattle Kraken (NHL)

Patrick Russell — Kölner Haie (DEL)

Team Sweden Announces Olympic Roster for Milan

Team Sweden has announced its roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Milan. The squad features plenty of NHL experience, including Victor Hedman, William Nylander, and Gabriel Landeskog.