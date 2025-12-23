Canada's Spengler Cup Roster Has Familiar Names

Hockey Canada announced on Tuesday the roster that it will send to this year’s Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, which begins on Dec. 26 and runs through New Year’s Eve.

As is usually the case, the roster is represented heavily by players from the AHL and Switzerland’s National League, with eight and five players, respectively. The roster also has two players from the Slovak Extraliga, one each from the German DEL, Finnish Liiga and ECHL, and one player, goaltender James Reimer, who is not currently under contract with any team.

Reimer, the 37-year-old goaltender, is probably the most recognizable name on the roster, with over 500 games of NHL experience. Reimer split last season between the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres. Reimer and Connor Hughes, a 29-year-old former Montreal Canadiens prospect who currently plays for Lausanne HC, will likely split duties in goal.

Other noteworthy names on the roster include defensemen Cale Addison, Nolan Allan and Joe Hicketts and forwards Andy Andreoff, Michael Sgarbossa and Drake Caggiula.

“We are excited about the group of players assembled as we pursue another Spengler Cup championship in Switzerland,” said GM Marc Bergevin. “This roster brings a mix of skill and experience in short-term competition, including previous Spengler Cup participation, along with broad experience across some of the world’s top pro leagues. We are confident the players named today will come together quickly, represent Canada with pride and compete at the highest level in the prestigious tournament.”

The team will be coached by Michel Therrien. Canada plays in the Cattini Group against host HC Davos and a team of U.S. Collegiate Selects. The Canadians open the tournament against the U.S. Collegiate Selects on Dec. 26.

A regular participant in the Spengler Cup, Team Canada has won the annual Christmastime tournament 16 times, which is tied with Davos for the most. Last season's Canadian team, which featured Sam Gagner and Matt Irwin, lost in the semifinals.

GOALTENDERS

31 Connor Hughes Goaltender L 6'4 225 09-10-1996 London, ON Lausanne HC (SUI)

33 Taylor Gauthier Goaltender R 6'2 207 02-15-2001 Calgary, AB Wheeling (ECHL)

47 James Reimer Goaltender L 6'2 201 03-15-1988 Arborg, MB Hockey Canada

DEFENSEMEN

2 Nolan Allan Defence L 6'2 194 04-28-2003 Davidson, SK Rockford (AHL)

4 Joe Hicketts Defence L 5'8 177 05-04-1996 Kamloops, BC Ontario (AHL)

15 Nikolas Brouillard Defence L 5'10 172 02-07-1995 Saint-Hyacinthe, QC San Diego (AHL)

20 Calen Addison Defence R 5'11 172 04-11-2000 Brandon, MB Utica (AHL)

21 Jake Livingstone Defence 6'3 205 04-16-1999 Creston, BC Charlotte (AHL)

26 Gabriel Chicoine Defence 6'0 181 02-05-1997 Saint-Dominique, QC Vlci Žilina (SVK)

63 Trent Bourque Defence 6'2 214 06-11-1998 Burlington, ON JYP (FIN)

64 Jesse Graham Defence 6'0 176 05-13-1994 Oshawa, ON HK Nitra (SVK)

FORWARDS

4 Jonathan Hazen Forward R 6'0 187 06-18-1990 Val-Belair, QC HC Ajoie (SUI)

12 Graeme Clarke Forward R 6'0 174 04-24-2001 Nepean, ON Hershey (AHL)

16 Tanner Fritz Forward R 5'11 192 08-20-1991 Grande Prairie, AB SC Rapperswil-Jona (SUI)

18 Mason Shaw Forward L 5'10 183 11-03-1998 Lloydminster, AB Manitoba (AHL)

19 Andy Andreoff Forward 6'1 209 05-17-1991 Pickering, ON ZSC Lions (SUI)

22 Jean-Luc Foudy Forward R 5'11 177 05-13-2002 Scarborough, ON Iowa (AHL)

27 Derek Grant Forward L 6'3 209 04-20-1990 Abbotsford, BC ZSC Lions (SUI)

62 Brett Seney Forward R 5'9 157 02-28-1996 London, ON Rockford (AHL)

76 Nate Schnarr Forward R 6'3 203 02-25-1999 Waterloo, ON Kölner Haie (GER)

90 Anthony Richard Forward 5'10 192 12-20-1996 Trois-Rivieres, QC Lehigh Valley (AHL)

91 Tyler Morley Forward L 5'8 181 12-19-1991 Burnaby, BC EHC Kloten (SUI)

92 Michael Sgarbossa Forward 6'0 185 06-25-1992 Campbellville, ON HC Lugano (SUI)

93 Matthew Peca Forward 5'9 183 04-27-1993 Petawawa, ON Springfield (AHL)

96 Drake Caggiula Forward 5'11 183 06-20-1994 Pickering, ON Lausanne HC (SUI)

