Petr Sikora Scores Another Birthday Goal in World Junior Quarterfinals; Ready For Canada In Semis

It’s becoming an annual birthday present to himself: scoring a goal in the World Junior Championship quarterfinals.

Last year in Ottawa, on his 19th birthday, Petr Sikora opened the scoring against Canada just 43 seconds in, then assisted on the game-winning power-play goal with 40 seconds remaining as Czechia advanced to the semifinals.

This year in Minneapolis, on his 20th birthday, the Czech captain had another two-point game. He assisted on a first-period goal by defenseman Tomáš Galvas, which tied the score 1-1, and then scored late in the second period to give the Czechs a 4-2 lead – a game they would eventually win 6-2 over Switzerland.

Describing the goal, which came on a rebound after winger Vojtěch Čihař led the rush, Sikora said, “I was a little bit hoping that Čihař would return it to me, but he went straight into the net. Fortunately, it bounced back to me and I buried it.”

Sikora, a sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals in 2024, is tied for second with eight points in five games this season. He has 15 points in 12 World Junior games dating back to last year.

“It feels good,” he said about another birthday goal. “I’m enjoying the ritual. It’s great to score in the quarterfinals of the World Juniors, and on your own birthday. Last year, I did it against Canada – that was probably even better. I’m very happy that I did it this year too.”

Sikora seems to be a player who feeds off crowd energy. That was apparent when he was booed mercilessly by the sell-out Canadian crowd last year after the fans thought he had embellished a hit by Canadian Cole Beaudoin – one which saw the Canadian expelled from the game for kneeing.

Czech Petr Sikora: “It’s A Charley Horse – I Got Hit In The Thigh” By Beaudoin

While Canadian hockey fans suffered through a near-existential crisis on Thursday during Canada’s 4-3 loss to Czechia in the IIHF World Junior Championship quarterfinals, one of the outlets for their anger and frustration – in addition to referees, coaches and Hockey Canada itself – was Czech center Petr Sikora.

“Yeah, it’s a good memory, fun time,” he smiled when the incident was brought up before the start of this year’s tournament. “I hope (the Canadian fans this year) will boo again.”

Reminded of that after Friday’s win, he said, “Definitely, I enjoy it more in front of a lot of people and I get into the game more easily. Last year, there were 18,000 fans in the stands for the game against Canada. Here (in Minneapolis, against Switzerland),there were barely a thousand. I’m a little sad about that.”

Sikora had a goal and an assist when Canada and Czechia opened the tournament against each other on Dec. 26 – a game which Canada won 7-5. amid accusations that the Canadians overcelebrated goals and then skipped the post-game handshake.

Canadians ‘Celebrated As If They’d Won The Whole Tournament’ Say Czechs

Czech players Tomáš Poletín, Václav Nestrášil and Vojtěch Čihař reacted to their 7-5 loss to Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship opener. They felt Canada's exuberant goal celebrations were excessive for a single tournament game.

That is so far the Czechs’ only loss of the tournament, as they advance to the semis for the fourth straight year. In the last three years, the Czechs have won a silver and two bronze medals. This year, they’re looking for a different colour, and that means they’re definitely intent on winning Sunday’s rematch.

“There certainly won’t be any celebration,” he said after beating Switzerland, before their semifinal opponent was known. “Were already looking ahead to the next game. We’ll see who we get, but we definitely want to get to the final.”

After suffering a facial injury in Czechia’s second game against Denmark, Sikora has worn a full shield.

“It's not bad, I expected worse,” he said. “Sometimes it bothers me when I breathe, it gets a little airy and I have to open the shield, but it’s doable. I think I’ll have it until the end of the tournament.”

Petr Sikora On Canadian Fans: ‘I Hope They Will Boo Again’

Czech star Petr Sikora relishes boos from Canadian fans. He thrives on the pressure and aims to ignite the crowd again in the upcoming World Junior Championship opener.