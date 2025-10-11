SHL: Montreal Canadiens Prospect Shines Again

Montreal Canadiens sixth-round pick from 2023 Filip Eriksson had another standout game in Sweden’s top league today. He scored twice and added an assist, bringing his total to 14 points in 11 games. Habs may have a late-round steal on their hands in Eriksson.

Frölunda HC 4-1 Rögle BK

It was a top matchup in Gothenburg as league leaders Frölunda hosted second-place Rögle. The visitors pressed early, but it was Frölunda who struck first. They added a second and eventually skated away with a 4–1 win. The final goal came from 2026 draft top prospect Ivar Stenberg, who ripped a one-timer on the power play.

Leksands IF 2-3 Djurgårdens IF

Leksand came out strong, outshooting Djurgården 14–1 in the first period and taking a deserved 2–0 lead into the intermission. The second period, however, belonged to Djurgården. Boosted by a power-play goal, they regained momentum and tied the game 2–2. When Joey LaLeggia scored to make it 3–2 five minutes into the frame, the comeback was complete. Djurgården held on from there to secure all three points.

For Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell, it was a quiet night compared to his dominant week before. He spent most of the game on a line with 2026 top prospect Viggo Björck. The two generated some chances but came away without a point.

Jonas Lagerberg Hoen (2026 NHL Draft) made his SHL debut, logging three minutes for Leksand. Less than half an hour after the final whistle, he was back on the ice with the club’s U20 team, where he scored in a win over Björklöven.

Luleå HF 5-2 Växjö Lakers

Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson (sixth round, 2023) had another standout game as Luleå defeated Växjö. He picked up an assist on Isac Hedqvist’s goal that made it 2–0, then buried a power-play marker of his own in the third to put the game out of reach. Eriksson later added an empty-netter to finish the night with three points. He now sits at seven goals and 14 points through 11 games. It’s been a major step forward after producing just six points in 37 SHL games last season.

Malmö Redhawks 1-2 Timrå IK

Malmö started the season strong but have slipped in form in recent games. They opened the scoring today, but Timrå turned it around. In the second period, Detroit Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg tied the game with his fourth goal of the season. Former San Jose Shark Jonathan Dahlén then netted the game-winner to make it 2–1, with Genborg picking up another point on the play.

Red Wings Prospect Impresses in the Champions Hockey League

When Brynäs faced Norwegian club Storhamar in the Champions Hockey League, they opted to rest much of their regular lineup. That gave 11 junior players a chance to step in, and several of them made a strong impression. Standing out above the rest was Detroit Red Wings prospect Michal Svrček, whose speed and energy created scoring chances throughout the night for Brynäs.

Brynäs IF 4-7 Linköping HC

Brynäs came into the game after a tough week offensively. On Tuesday, they managed just a single goal against Norway’s Storhamar in the Champions Hockey League. Two days later, they were blanked at home in a 1–0 loss to Skellefteå.

Against Linköping, the Brynäs offense finally came alive, but the defense fell apart as they gave up seven goals. Brynäs controlled play early on, yet Linköping were clinical, scoring twice on just six shots in the first period. By the middle of the second, Brynäs had cashed in on their chances and pulled ahead 3–2. Linköping responded quickly with two goals of their own to take a 4–3 lead before the period was over. That lead held the rest of the way, giving Linköping all three points in Gävle.

Seattle Kraken 2025 seventh-round pick Loke Krantz made his SHL debut for Linköping. He recorded an assist and registered two shots on goal in just over eight minutes of ice time.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson logged a season-high 18:48 for Brynäs. Despite the loss, he finished with a goal, an assist, and a +3 rating. Fellow Ducks prospect and Brynäs goaltender Damian Clara had a tougher night, but the blame hardly falls on him with a leaky defense and countless high-danger chances against.

Färjestad BK 2-1 Örebro HK

Örebro struck first when Patrik Puistola finished off a nice feed from Patrik Karlkvist. Minnesota Wild 2025 second-round pick Theodor Hallquisth collected his first SHL point on the play. Färjestad pushed hard for an equalizer and finally broke through in the third period, scoring twice to claim a 2–1 home win.

Skellefteå AIK 8-3 HV71

HV71’s shaky start to the season continued with another blowout loss, this time on the road against Skellefteå. The home team stepped on the gas in the second period, pulling away to a 6–3 lead. Skellefteå added two more in the third to seal an 8–3 victory. The star of the game was former New York Rangers forward Oscar Lindberg, who scored a hat trick in the win.

