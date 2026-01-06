Six NHLers On Latvia’s 2026 Olympic Roster

The Latvian Hockey Federation announced its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday. The roster includes six active NHLers and four AHLers. It also includes

This is a veteran roster that includes 12 returnees from the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and two players who will be playing in at least their third Games – 34-year-old defenseman Ralfs Friebergs and 37-year-old forward Kaspars Daugaviņš will be playing in his fourth. Daugaviņš, who formerly played for the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins, briefly retired from hockey last season but returned to play for the Latvian national team, where he has served as team captain for the past several years.

The majority of the team also played in the 2023 World Championship, where Latvia won the bronze medal – the country’s first ever medal at a major IIHF event.

Goaltender Kristers Gudļevskis was on the Latvian roster in Beijing but didn’t play, and that same fate might befall him this time, as he will be stuck behind NHL netminders Artūrs Šilovs and Elvis Merzļikins.

Teodors Blugers, known in North America as Teddy Blueger, has been named to the team but hasn’t played for the Vancouver Canucks since the second game of the season due to a lower-body injury, but could reportedly join the team on its upcoming road trip.

Defenseman Alberts Šmits, 18, just finished playing for Latvia at the World Junior Championship in Minnesota.

GOALTENDERS

Elvis Merzļikins (Columbus Blue Jackets, NHL), Kristers Gudļevskis (Pinguins Bremerhaven, GER), Artūrs Šilovs (Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL).

DEFENSEMEN

Uvis Balinskis (Florida Panthers, NHL), Oskars Cibuļskis (Herning Blue Fox, DEN), Ralfs Freibergs (HC Vítkovice, CZE), Jānis Jaks (HC Energie Karlovy Vary, CZE), Roberts Mamčics (HC Energie Karlovy Vary, CZE), Kristiāns Rubīns (HC Škoda Plzeň, CZE), Alberts Šmits (Jukurit Mikkeli, FIN), Kristaps Zīle (Bílí Tygři Liberec, CZE).

FORWARDS

Rodrigo Ābols (Philadelphia Flyers, NHL), Rūdolfs Balcers (ZSC Lions, SUI), Oskars Batņa (Lahti Pelicans, FIN), Teodors Bļugers (Vancouver Canucks, NHL), Roberts Bukarts (HC Pioneers Vorarlberg, AUT), Kaspars Daugaviņš (Selber Wölfe Huskies, GER-2), Mārtiņš Dzierkals (HC Sparta Prague, CZE), Haralds Egle (HC Energie Karlovy Vary, CZE), Zemgus Girgensons (Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL), Renārs Krastenbergs (HC Olomouc, CZE), Ēriks Mateiko (Hershey Bears, AHL), Dans Ločmelis (Providence Bruins, AHL), Eduards Tralmaks (Grand Rapids Griffins, AHL), Sandis Vilmanis (Charlotte Checkers, AHL).

