Chytil & Blueger Could Join Canucks On Upcoming Road Trip

After a few games at home, the Vancouver Canucks are back on the road for the next six games. Vancouver's road trip will be in the Eastern Conference and include matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montréal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings. This road trip will be the last long one of the season as the Canucks play the majority of their upcoming schedule at home.

Recently, Adam Foote met with the media and discussed the upcoming road trip. Vancouver's head coach revealed that two injured players may join the team at some point. Those two players are Filip Chytil and Teddy Blueger, who have both been out since October 19.

Chytil has been out of the lineup with an upper-body injury, but has been practicing with the team for the last week. When asked about Chytil's progress, Foote said, "Seeing how he goes through the pushes, sure. And then that probably ups in a week, I guess. But I think it's really good to see for him. He's been great for three or four weeks, and for him to go, I think he'll road trip with us, which I don't see him playing at the end of it, but you never know, but it's great for him and our team. He was really playing well for us."

As for Blueger, he is dealing with a lower-body injury but hasn't practiced with the team recently. Blueger has only played two games this season as he has dealt with multiple long-term injuries. As per Foote, "Teddy might meet us halfway through that road trip, but we'll wait and see.

The Canucks start their Eastern road trip on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres. These two teams met earlier this season, with Buffalo picking up a 3-2 victory. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

