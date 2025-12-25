Tim Bozon’s Reaction ‘Shows A Lack Of Respect For His Teammates’ Says French Coach

On Dec. 23, the French Ice Hockey Federation announced the Olympic rosters for its women’s and men’s teams. Perhaps the most notable omission was Tim Bozon, an American-born former prospect of the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers, from the men’s team.

In an interview published the following day, Bozon didn’t hold back on his assessment of the situation, going so far as to accuse national team head coach Yorick Treille of having a personal vendetta against him.

In an interview with Julie Callendret of French sports website L’Équipe, Treille expressed disappointment with Bozon’s reaction and refuted many of the claims made.

“He has the right to express his feelings and his truth, but that’s his own,” Treille said about Bozon. “He talks about a conflict fuelled by hatred, (but) that’s a one-sided affair.”

Bozon, 31, has represented France at seven IIHF World Championships, including each of the last four, and was part of the Olympic qualifying team in 2024 that finished second in its group, and ultimately earned a spot in the Olympics after Russia’s disqualification was confirmed in May 2025.

Bozon felt he had been a valuable contributor to the national team until this past autumn, when he was suddenly and, in his opinion, inexplicably left off France’s roster for two international events. He then learned when he contacted Treille that he was not being considered for the Olympic team, and felt the reasons given to him were disingenuous.

“His tone (was) harsh, almost hateful,” said Bozon. “I really felt his anger.”

Treille said that the decision not to include Bozon on the roster was “very complicated,” involving “many internal discussions since August,” but Treille and his staff chose to select players who buy into their system and “accept the roles assigned to them” for the good of the team.

“There was no animosity,” Treille asserted. “There were many explanations to try and make him understand why. After that, he has his own interpretation and self-assessment – that’s his prerogative.”

Treille, 45, was a long-time player for the French national team and then, after retiring, became an assistant coach under French hockey legend Philippe Bozon, Tim’s father.

Treille also worked in Switzerland for National League club Genève-Servette, where Bozon transferred this past off-season from rival Lausanne HC. After the team got off to a poor start, Treille was relieved of his duties. Bozon, who admittedly played poorly at the start of the season due to the lingering effects of a hamstring injury, and whose play improved after Treille’s dismissal, suggested that Treille held a grudge against him.

“ I think he felt betrayed,” said Bozon. “But on my end, there was never the slightest intention of playing against him.”

“Coaching Tim Bozon at club level and coaching the national team are two completely different things,” Treille responded. “Ultimately, this type of statement shows a lack of respect for his teammates and the French national team jersey. As if the selection were owed to him no matter what.”

In addition to Bozon, former Washington Capitals right winger Pierrick Dubé, who currently plays in the KHL, was also not named to the French Olympic team.

The team’s roster does include veteran captain Pierre-Éourard Bellemare, Washington goaltending prospect Antoine Keller, Tim’s younger brother Kevin and Sacha Treille, the younger brother of head coach Yorick. It’s expected that Montreal’s Alexandre Texier, the only French player in the NHL, will be added in January.

France has not officially qualified for the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics but, <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/international/latest-news/latvia-denmark-slovakia-and-maybe-france-qualify-for-2026-olympics">based on having the best second-place finish within its group at the recent Olympic qualifiers, the French are next in line in the highly likely event that a Russian team does not participate</a>.