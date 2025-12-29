“We’re Just Getting Better”: Björck and Berglund Drive Sweden Past Germany

Draft-eligible Viggo Björck turned in another strong performance for Sweden in Monday night’s win over Germany. Captain Jack Berglund also stood out, providing calm leadership and physical play while establishing himself as a key presence for Sweden. Read more on what Björck and Berglund had to say after the game here.

As in previous games, Sweden struggled to start on time. Despite an early opening goal from Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell, Germany responded before the period ended. Elias Pul finished off a two-on-zero rush, sending the game into the first intermission tied 1–1.

Sweden responded by pressing the pace and scoring four goals in the second period. Viggo Björck, arguably Sweden’s top performer in the tournament, opened the scoring and the floodgates followed. Flyers prospect and team captain Jack Berglund was among the goal scorers. After the period, he said he was pleased with the work Sweden put in to swing the game in its favor.

“I think it was a better period this time. We put a lot of good pressure on them, and it feels good that the scoring started to come for a lot of guys as well. A very good period,” said Berglund to the Swedish TV channel SVT after the second period.

On his goal, he redirected a puck from close range in front of Germany’s net. That net-front position has become a hallmark of Berglund’s game.

“I get a really good pass from Leo, so it was just a matter of being in front of the net and waiting. It felt great that it went in,” he said. He continued: “It’s fun to be in there. It’s become a bit of a passion for me over the past two years, and I’ve practiced a lot in that area. That’s where I’ll be playing going forward, and I really enjoy that.”

Captain Berglund was one of Sweden’s best players, but the question is whether the young Viggo Björck wasn’t Sweden’s best player once again. After the game, Björck was satisfied, but at the same time emphasized that the focus now has to be on the next game.

“There are always things to improve. It feels good to score a few goals, and it feels good to get a win,” said Viggo Björck to SVT after the game.

Björck likes what he sees in how the Swedish group has come together over the course of the tournament.

“When you live together and spend a lot of time with each other, you grow together as a group in a good way. Now we’re going to keep building on that. We’re going to become even tighter as a group ahead of the game against the United States,” he said.

He concluded: “We’re expecting a good game. It will probably be sold out in here. It’s New Year’s Eve and there will be a great atmosphere, so it’s going to be fun.”

Draft-Eligible Viggo Bjorck Stars for Sweden: “It’s Just Hockey”

Sweden rallied past Switzerland at the World Juniors as draft-eligible Viggo Björck sparked a third-period comeback in a 4–2 win.