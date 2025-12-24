Peter Forsberg Reflects on Record-Setting 1993 World Juniors

With the World Juniors just two days away, The Hockey News International looks back at one of the most remarkable performances in tournament history. At the 1993 World Juniors, Peter Forsberg set an all-time scoring record with 31 points, tallying seven goals and 24 assists. In an interview with Swedish outlet Hockeysverige.se, Forsberg reflected on the magical tournament.

The 1993 World Juniors were held in Gävle, Sweden. Peter Forsberg played alongside childhood friends Niklas Sundström and Markus Näslund, both from the same hometown of Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden. Despite having a population of just over 30,000, the city has become famous for producing NHL talent. Among the many players to come out of Örnsköldsvik are Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, Vancouver Canucks’ Henrik and Daniel Sedin, and Winnipeg Jets legend Anders Hedberg.

Forsberg shared a particularly strong bond with Markus Näslund growing up. The two were born just ten days apart and attended the same school classes as children. Having played together for years, their chemistry was already well established before the tournament, which proved to be one of the key factors behind Sweden’s success at the 1993 World Juniors.

“Markus and I had played together before at the senior level, but not in the same line as Niklas. We were put together early in the World Juniors. Markus and I already knew exactly where the other would be, since we’d been playing together all the way back to TV-pucken (a national youth tournament in Sweden). We’d basically been grinding it out together for almost five years by then,” Forsberg said. He continued: “Niklas is incredibly skilled, so he had no trouble adapting.”

Perhaps it was that chemistry that allowed the line to produce 30 goals during the tournament. Forsberg has pointed out that the connection they shared was something special, even when compared to the lines he would later be part of during his NHL career.

“I think I had pretty good chemistry at times in Colorado and also in Philadelphia. But in this tournament, it was absolutely among the best, I can’t say otherwise. We scored an incredible number of goals, and not just against Japan. We put up four or five goals against teams like Czechoslovakia, Finland, Canada, and so on.”

Despite Sweden falling short of winning the tournament, the point totals posted by Forsberg, Näslund, and Sundström have gone down in history. The question is whether Forsberg’s record-setting point total (31) will ever be matched.

