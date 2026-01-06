“The Best Feeling in the World”: Sweden Wins World Juniors Gold in Emotional Final

Sweden captured its first World Juniors gold in 14 years, and just the third in program history. Two of the key figures were goaltender Love Härenstam and captain Jack Berglund, who once again led the way for his team. When the final horn sounded, the celebration was unrestrained.

“What a group! I’m so impressed with how we come out today. Wow. There’s so much character in this team, I don’t even know what to say. I’m so proud of the guys, and I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Jack Berglund to the Swedish TV channel SVT after the game.

Berglund recorded the primary assist on Sweden’s first two goals of the game. In postgame interviews, he was quick to emphasize the team effort and how much the moment meant to him personally.

“You can hardly win anything bigger than this. You grow up with this tournament. To have the honor of wearing the C is huge, and it doesn’t get any better than this. I’m so happy,” he said.

He continued: “We’ve been talking about this since the summer, and I felt that something good was coming. Everyone has just grown throughout the tournament,” said Jack Berglund to SVT after the final buzzer.

When asked what he will remember most, Berglund did not hesitate with his answer.

“It’s the brotherhood. In this group, we’re everything to each other. From the players and coaches to the staff, everyone around us and everyone who has supported us. But above all, it’s this small group. Wow. I have no words,” said Jack Berglund to SVT.

Another strong performer in the final was goaltender Love Härenstam. Czechia scored two late goals to cut into the lead, but before that Härenstam turned aside several high-danger chances. When the final horn sounded, he was visibly overcome with emotion.

“The best feeling in the world. I’ve never been this happy. So much fun,” said Härenstam to SVT.

“We play really well, and they do a good job six-on-five at the end. Then it’s an incredible feeling when Ivar Stenberg manages to poke the puck in and you can finally let the emotions out. It’s magical!”

