Marquee Series Matchup: #1 Michigan State Spartans vs #3 Penn State Nittany Lions

Big 10 Hockey conference play continues this weekend with a doubleheader against two of the top teams in the NCAA when the Penn State Nittany Lions will travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to battle the top-ranked Michigan State Spartans

Game Information

Game 1 - November 7th - 7:00 PM EST - Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, MI - TV: Big Ten+ (Streaming)

Game 2 - November 8th - 4:00 PM EST - Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, MI - TV: Big Ten+ (Streaming)

About the Spartans

#1 USCHO Poll Ranking - 5-1 record

The Spartans are led by incoming freshman, Porter Martone, who joined the Spartans in the offseason from the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL. Martone, who was the 6th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (Philadelphia Flyers), currently leads the Spartans in points with 3 goals and 6 assists in 9 games played. Third year forward, Tommi Männistö, has been off to an impressive start, putting up 5 goals and 2 assists in six games. Goaltender, Trey Augustine is having a solid start for the Spartans this year. The 2023 NHL Draft Pick (Detroit Red Wings), is currently 4-1, with a .923 save percentage, a 1.78 goals against average, and 2 shutouts. If he can keep this level of play against the Nittany Lions and their hot offense, it could make for some thrilling hockey.

About the Nittany Lions

#3 USCHO Poll Ranking - 9-1 record

The Spartans may have landed Porter Martone, but the Nittany Lions were able to bring in the biggest recruit that the school, and maybe the NCAA, has ever landed in Gavin McKenna. Currently projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the 17 year-old freshman is off to a great start with 13 points in 10 games played for Penn State. McKenna joins the Nittany Lions after playing for three seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, including 129 points in 56 regular season games in 2024-25. McKenna's early success was recently rewarded when he earned NCAA National Rookie of the Month honors by the Hockey Commissioners Association for October. The trio of Charlie Cerrato, J.J. Wiebusch, and Matthew DiMarsico, also continue to be exceptional. Cerrato and Wiebusch are tied for 2nd in the NCAA with 18 points, and Dimarsco is tied for 6th with 15 points. If this line can continue finding the back of the net this weekend, the Spartans could be in some trouble.

Prediction

I believe the Spartans and Nittany Lions play two high-octane games, with either team very much able to steal a sweep depending on who can take it to the next level, however, I think we will see just how close these teams are in skill and predict that each team will come away with a win and split the series 1-1.

