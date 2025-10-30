Marquee Series Matchup: #17 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #4 Penn State Nittany Lions

No, this isn't a preview of the big Ohio State vs Penn State Football matchup that is scheduled for this weekend. It would be odd to discuss that game on a hockey website. Instead, let's take a deeper look into both schools and their upcoming two-game ice-hockey series that is coming up today and tomorrow in Columbus, Ohio, where the #17 Buckeyes will host the #4 Nittany Lions.

Game Information

Game 1 - October 30th - 6:30 PM EST - Value City Arena, Columbus, OH - TV: Big Ten Network

Game 2 - November 1st - 6:30 PM EST - Value City Arena, Columbus, OH - TV: Big Ten+ (Streaming)

About the Buckeyes

#17 USCHO Poll Ranking - 4-2 record

The Ohio State Buckeyes have looked good to start the season and a lot of that can be attributed to the man between the pipes in third-year goaltender, Kristoffer Eberly. So far, Eberly has posted a .933 save percentage along with a 1.67 goals against average and a shutout, in the first 6 games of the year, leading the Buckeyes to a 4-2 record. The Buckeyes will also be looking for continued production by scoring leader, Félix Caron (3 goals, 3 assists, 6 games played), who transferred to Ohio State this offseason from Rensselaer, where he scored 21 points in 35 games last year. 23 year-old alternate captain, Riley Thompson, will also be looking to continue a solid start after scoring 4 points in 6 games. If the goaltending can stay remarkable and the offense can produce, the Buckeyes are going to make things difficult for Guy Gadowsky and the Nittany Lions.

About the Nittany Lions

#4 USCHO Poll Ranking - 7-1 record

Coming off of their first ever Frozen Four Appearance, the Nittany Lions made some massive additions to their roster during the offseason, including 2026 NHL Draft Top Prospect, Gavin McKenna, who chose to transfer to Penn State from the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL. So far, McKenna has 3 goals and 7 assists in 8 games for the Nittany Lions. Even with all of the hype McKenna has brought to this Penn State team, the trio of Charlie Cerrato, J.J. Wiebusch, and Matthew DiMarsico, can not be ignored as each of them have been electric this season. Cerrato is in his second season with the Nittany Lions and currently leads the NCAA in points with 17 (4 goals, 13 assists). He was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2025 NHL Draft, 49th overall. Wiebusch, also in his second season as a Nittany Lion, is second in the NCAA in points with 15 (9 goals, 6 assists). DiMarsico is in his third year and has put up 13 points in 8 games. This Penn State team's offense has started off exceptionally hot, and will absolutely need to keep the heat up as the begin Big 10 play against an impressive Ohio State team.

Prediction

I believe the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions play two competitive and close matchups, with either team very much able to steal a sweep if their strengths can dominate the play, however, I am going to take the safe route and predict that each team will come away with a win and split the series 1-1.

