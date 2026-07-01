2026 Freshman Focus: Bowling Green State

Leslie is constantly looking for lanes to score while having a proven track record of doing just that. Following his trade to Kelowna, the former Vancouver captain was given an "A" on his new team. 2025-26 was the second consecutive season where Leslie averaged over a point per game, collecting 68 points (18 goals + 50 assists) in 67 games. Senior defenseman and captain Dalton Norris graduated this year, paving the way for new leadership to emerge on the Falcon blue line. Perhaps Leslie could fill part of that void given his extensive experience.

