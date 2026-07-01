2026 Freshman Focus: Bowling Green State

A wave of CHL talent featuring physical power forwards and international leaders arrives in Ohio, hoping to help the Falcons fly high this fall.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. All entry years are from College Hockey Inc and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Following two heartbreaking losses in the opening round of the Mason Cup, Bowling Green State has a CHL heavy freshman class hoping to take them to new heights.
Peteris Bulans: Defenseman, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)
Bulans was a player I covered frequently on Committed Corner last season. During his age out season, Bulans accumulated 40 points (12 goals + 28 assists) in 62 games with a +42 rating. He was a reliable third paring defenseman for Chicoutimi as they won their first Gilles-Courteau Trophy in 32 years. The Latvian has also represented his country at the World Juniors Championships, serving as captain in back to back seasons. His leadership on the international stage could prove invaluable for the Falcons.
Chase Coughlan: Forward, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
Players usually contribute to their teams by producing offensively or punishing opponents. As a staple in Sudbury's top six, Chase Coughlan showed that he can do both. Across 59 games last year, Coughlan earned 33 points (18 goals + 15 assists) and 92 penalty minutes. Coughlan's penalty minutes and goals were first and third respectively on the Wolves. He should slot in as a bottom six forward as a freshman with the opportunity to move up.
Jake Crawford: Forward, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)
Crawford makes his presence known through creative utilization of his 6 foot 3 183 pound frame. A smooth skating power forward, Crawford's ability to cause turnovers with smooth skating was called "rare" by EliteProspects. Crawford finished fifth on Owen Sound in goals and penalty minutes last year while serving as an alternate captain for the Attack. In 60 outings, Crawford earned 37 points (14 goals + 23 assists) and 71 penalty minutes. Crawford could thrive as fourth line freshman, given that was his primary role in Owen Sound
Keets Fawcett: Forward, Regina Pats (WHL)
One player's intensity can quickly shift momentum. Fawcett's focused aggression certainly did as much for Regina in 2025-26. The Pats' leading goal scorer boxed out opponents across all three zones, resulting in many an offensive chance for the Pats. Between 56 contests, Fawcett notched 59 points (30 goals + 29 assists). His energetic presence could propel him to the top line sooner rather than later at Bowling Green.
Onni Kalto: Forward, Oshawa Generals (OHL)
The shortest distance between the puck and the net is a straight line. Onni Kalto plays the exact same way, going hard to the net whenever he can. This in your face game paid off during Kalto's first North American season. During 62 games, Kalto picked up 29 points (21 goals + 8 assists) finishing fourth in goals on the Generals. It is likely that Kalto earns top line minutes at some point during his freshman campaign.
Mazden Leslie: Defenseman, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
Leslie is constantly looking for lanes to score while having a proven track record of doing just that. Following his trade to Kelowna, the former Vancouver captain was given an "A" on his new team. 2025-26 was the second consecutive season where Leslie averaged over a point per game, collecting 68 points (18 goals + 50 assists) in 67 games. Senior defenseman and captain Dalton Norris graduated this year, paving the way for new leadership to emerge on the Falcon blue line. Perhaps Leslie could fill part of that void given his extensive experience.
Sam McCue: Forward, Branford Bulldogs (OHL) Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 7th Round, 216th Overall
McCue spent time with five different franchises while he was in the OHL; the Sudbury, Ontario native played 209 games before turning 21 years old. This won’t be McCue’s first time playing south of the border; he played 20 games in Saginaw, Michigan for the Spirit, which was the only team he played for, in which he averaged over a point per game.
Drafted in the seventh round by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024, the six-foot-one, 201-pound winger brings energy and a great work ethic on the ice every shift.
Cooper Michaluk: Goaltender, Trail Smoke Eaters (BCHL)
Michaluk is a fairly recent addition to this class, making his commitment exactly two months ago. After four years protecting WHL paints, Michaluk headed to the BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters. He earned a 14-9-1 record, an .899 save percentage, and 3.07 goals allowed average amidst 25 games. The Falcons' goaltending room gets younger with Michaluk's arrival and junior Cole Moore's transfer to the University of Massachusetts–Lowell. All three of netminders in 2026-27 will have CHL experience, its just a question of which will get the nod.
Matt Paranych: Defenseman, Regina Pats (WHL)
Paranych played his last two seasons in the WHL with a lackluster Regina Pats team that failed to reach the .500 mark. On the positive side, he set career-highs in goals, assists, and points. Paranych’s highest. At five-foot-nine and 150 pounds, he will likely need some time to add weight and adjust to the physicality of college hockey.
Matthew Soto: Forward, Peterborough Petes (OHL)
Soto spent his first four seasons in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs, but his final was in Peterborough. The St. Paul, Minnesota native had four 15 goal seasons, including 25 goals in the 2023-24 season. He had over 300 games, including the playoffs, where his pace of play showed out.
Another experienced freshman for Head Coach Dennis Williams to deploy in all situations. At six feet, 185 pounds, Soto can already step in and play a bottom-six role.
Thomas Verdon: Forward, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)Despite being born in Cleveland, Verdon was raised in Montreal and played parts of five seasons for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Verdon had a breakout final year of juniors. He led his team in all three offensive categories, racking up 95 points (36 goals + 59 assists) through 64 games.
The Ohioan also finished second and third league wide in assists and points respectively. I would be shocked if Verdon isn't a day one top six winger.
Cooper Wilson: Defenseman, Coquitlam Express (BCHL)
Unlike the names above him, Cooper has never played a game in major junior. He played three seasons in the BCHL, where in his second season, and first with Coquitlam, he was named an assistant captain, and the season after that, he became the team’s captain at 19 years old.
Cooper didn’t have the same path as the others; instead, he brings leadership and is someone who could eventually wear a letter on his jersey for Coach Williams.