2026 Freshman Focus: University of Denver

The defending National Champions reload for another repeat bid, welcoming eight NHL prospects to Colorado.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Denver looks to repeat as National Champions, by loading up on top NHL Draft picks. The Pioneers' blue line and forward core both went through significant modifications through the introduction of eight players.
Mikey Berchild: Forward, U.S. National Team Development Program (OHL) Carolina Hurricanes 2026 4th Round, 105th Overall
Berchild was a top point producer for the U18s last season. His agility was a key component of his game, sidestepping defenders en route to the net. In 58 outings for the NTDP, Berchild accumulated 53 points (23 goals + 30 assists). Both Berchild's goals and assists were tied for second amongst his mates. Denver will enjoy his east-west style.
Blake Fiddler: Defenseman, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) Seattle Kraken 2026 2nd Round, 36th Overall
Every team needs a jumpstarter on the back end. Fiddler was that guy for Edmonton last year. His backward crossovers allowed him to be completely dialed into play across all three zones. A +23 rating through 63 games proves his reliability. Denver's power play is a sight to behold, and Fiddler is more than capable of quarterbacking a unit in his freshman year.
Max Heise: Forward, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) San Jose Sharks 2025 5th Round, 150th Overall
Heise looks and plays the part of an imposing center. At 6 foot 3 and 172 pounds, his job is produce points and retrieve pucks which he did well from a middle six position. More impressive is that Heise averaged exactly point per game, 63 points (29 goals + 34 assists) while filling his role to a tee. Head Coach David Carle will be able to use Heise in a variety of spots.
Ryan Lin: Defenseman, Vancouver Giants (WHL) San Jose Sharks 2026 2nd Round, 21st Overall
Speaking of versatility, Lin is just that on the blue line. He moves the puck very well amidst multitude of different scenarios. While only activated on the power play, Lin could easily slide in on the penalty kill. Lin led Vancouver with 43 assists in 53 games and totaled a a team second 57 points. Samuel Tirpak, The Pro Hockey Group told PuckPedia that Lin projects as a "top-pair, number-two defender in the NHL." If that is the case college forechecks should be on the lookout for Lin.
Ben MacBeath: Defenseman, Calgary Hitmen (WHL) New York Rangers 2026 2nd Round, 64th Overall
MacBeath is a strong two way defenseman ready to pounce on the puck. He had the unique opportunity to suit up for his hometown Calgary Hitmen in 2025-26. Not only did MacBeath survive, he led all Calgary bluliners with 44 assists and 51 points in 67 games. When asked about joining Denver at the 2026 NHL Draft, MacBeath said, "They have a very high end coaching staff. I'm excited to learn from them, and I couldn't be more excited to go." That type energy is infectious and will have a positive impact on the room.
Ryan Miller: Forward, Portland Winterhawks (WHL) Pittsburgh Penguins 2025 5th Round, 130th Overall
Pittsburgh should be looking at the significant surge in production from Ryan Miller. Portland's Captain more than doubled his 2024-25 34 points in the BCHL to 75 last year for the Winterhawks. Despite his impressive scoring, Miller told The Hockey News' Kelsey Surmacz at Penguins Development Camp that defense was his area of expertise saying "If you play good defense, it will lead to offense. That's, like, my big motto there. That's what my coaches try to ingrain in me. So, yeah, like I said, just play on the D-side, and you'll get your offensive looks." Defense wins championships and Denver will use Miller's to hopefully win another.
Jack Pridham: Forward, Kitchener Rangers (OHL) Chicago Blackhawks 2024 3rd Round 92nd Overall; Traded to Tampa Bay.
Originally picked by Chicago, Pridham was an integral piece of Kitchener's Memorial Cup Championship. His 46 goals in 65 regular season games were second across the OHL. Despite his success in Major Juniors, Pridham was reportedly not going to sign in Chicago which resulted in his trade to Tampa Bay. Pridham's incredible gumption for goals will be an asset for the Pioneers.
Daxon Rudolph: Defenseman, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) Buffalo Sabres 2026 1st Round, 4th Overall
Arguably the highest profile prospect in this Pioneer recruiting class, Rudolph's selection fourth overall elevated his already large profile. His incredible playmaking abilities make Denver better all around, not just on the blue line. Rudolph reunites with his old Prince Albert teammate Heise at the collegiate level. I expect a lot of stretch passes between the two.