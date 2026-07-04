2026 Freshman Focus: University of Denver

Pittsburgh should be looking at the significant surge in production from Ryan Miller. Portland's Captain more than doubled his 2024-25 34 points in the BCHL to 75 last year for the Winterhawks. Despite his impressive scoring, Miller told The Hockey News' Kelsey Surmacz at Penguins Development Camp that defense was his area of expertise saying "If you play good defense, it will lead to offense. That's, like, my big motto there. That's what my coaches try to ingrain in me. So, yeah, like I said, just play on the D-side, and you'll get your offensive looks." Defense wins championships and Denver will use Miller's to hopefully win another.