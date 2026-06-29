'It's All About Learning': Penguins' Prospect Ryan Miller Hopes To Build On Strong Season
Penguins' forward prospect Ryan Miller, a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2025, put together a strong season WHL season and looks to keep building on that in the NCAA
The 2025 draft class from the Pittsburgh Penguins is shaping up to be a pretty strong one, as they selected 13 players, and some have already experienced rapid growth within the last year.
And one of those players is center Ryan Miller.
Miller, who was one of three fifth-round selections (130th overall) by the Penguins in 2025, had a strong 2025-26 season with the Portland Winterhawks, registering 30 goals and 75 points in 65 WHL games. He is committed to the reigning NCAA champion University of Denver for the 2026-27 season, where he will play under the tutelage of head coach David Carle.
Obviously, the 6-foot, 181-pound native of Medicine Hat, Alberta still has a lot to develop on when he goes to Denver this season. But he's happy with the progress he made last season, and he credits a lot of it to coaching.
"I think just being more confident as a player," Miller said about what led to his strong season last year. "Obviously, my teammates helped a lot, too. I have a good line. But, yeah, I think just taking a step that way, believing in myself throughout the year, and having the coaching staff behind me... they all helped me take a step this year. That was probably the biggest thing."
Miller really grew into a true two-way player with an all-around toolset last season, even if his defensive play was already pretty refined. He excels down low and at the net-front, and he's an excellent forechecker who wins a lot of battles and isn't afraid to engage in physicality. In fact, his impressive play earned him an amateur tryout (ATO) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins - Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate - at the end of his playoff-bound junior season.
He believes that his progress as a two-way player was substantial last season, and it's another thing that is going to help him as he transitions to the NCAA and, eventually, to professional hockey.
"That's a staple to my game. I can play offense, and I can play defense," Miller said. "I like being on the D-side of pucks and being reliable in all three zones of the ice. So, that's huge for me. I take pride in it.
"If you play good defense, it will lead to offense. That's, like, my big motto there. That's what my coaches try to ingrain in me. So, yeah, like I said, just play on the D-side, and you'll get your offensive looks."
Going to the NCAA will be no small development step, either, especially going to such a renowned hockey program like Denver. He knows the days between games in the gym will be beneficial, too, as the NCAA only plays over the weekends.
"That's definitely a big thing," Miller said. "You definitely get the rest, and try to stay healthy throughout the year and gaining mass. I think that's definitely ideal is having to be able to work out throughout the week, and then getting prepared for the games on the weekend."
And Miller wants to use that time not only to train, but to further develop his ability to win puck battles on the wall and apply his playmaking acumen. If there's one area of improvement he could identify, it's that.
"I think just being able to make plays under pressure," he said. "I think that's the biggest thing for me, along the wall. Being able to get my eyes up, make a play to the middle of the ice, I think that's the biggest thing. And, also, just trying to get more powerful and be stronger as well."
At the end of the day, Miller is happy to be part of the Penguins' organization. This year's development camp is a great opportunity for him to showcase his growth to the people in the Penguins' organization who matter most, and he wants to take what he can from the five days in Pittsburgh and apply it the rest of the summer as well as heading into the 2026-27 season.
"It's all about learning, coming down here," Miller said. "Just trying to take little tools and techniques and take them back home this summer when I go train, and then bring it into next year. It's definitely a learning camp here, so I'm, obviously, trying to get better."
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