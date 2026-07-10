2026 Freshmen Focus: Maryville University, Part Two

Meet the final eight recruits anchoring Maryville’s transition to Division I.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on Maryville's Athletics Website. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
We dive into the second half of Maryville's incoming sixteen freshmen. Maryville is starting their Division I history with a transition year for 2026-27. These young recruits are poised to be the future of the program.
Landon Pappas: Defenseman, Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL)
After playing in three leagues in 2024-25, Pappas found his groove on Nanaimo's blue line last year. He led Clippers defensemen in all three offensive categories with 39 points (8 goals + 31 assists) across 49 games. Pappas was an integral part of Nanaimo's run to the 2026 Rogers BCHL Cup Finals and the Calgary Canucks' 2025 Centennial Cup Championship. That kind of experience should be welcomed with open arms by the Saints.
Blake Pilgrim-Edwards: Forward, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)
This Nova Scotian was a steady bottom six player in the Regiment's first QMJHL season. Pilgram-Edwards accrued 31 points (12 goals + 19 assists) in 54 outings. His ability to play on both wings and plug into the top six in a pinch are assets to Maryville's depth.
Hunter Sawka: Forward, Okotoks Oilers (BCHL)
A family connection brings Hunter Sawka to St. Louis. His older brother Parker has been a member of Maryville's ACHA Club team for the past three years. Sawka told the Cochrane Eagle, "I’d been in contact with my brother and a couple of weeks ago more things were coming to fruition and it looked like they were going to be competing in the Division I level." This kind of bond is the critical in helping a new program like Maryville build culture. Sawka's never say die style on ice and his brother by his side, it makes Maryville that much more of a team to watch.
Will Subject: Defenseman, Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL)
The Clippers' captain is taking his talents to the Show-Me State. Will Subject's heavy, shutdown style helps lead a team from the blue line. He did just that last year in Nanaimo, collecting a team third 52 penalty minutes. Subject was elated when speaking to me of his commitment back in March saying, "I am super honored and grateful to be recruited to a brand new program where I can help build the culture of what it means to be a Saint."
Adam Timm: Forward, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)
Timm has ascended the ranks of junior hockey throughout his career. He started NCDC as a 17 year old and made his way USHL in 2025-26. Daniel Wiitanen, Voice of the NAHL's Wisconsin Windigo from 2022-2024 said of Timm. "Adam Timm is the Swiss Army Knife forward every team dreams of having," said Wiitanen. "Timm's passion, grit, and determination are the three elements that make him so desirable. He isn’t afraid of action and loves to get into the fray."
Nathan Williams: Defenseman, Austin Bruins (NAHL)
One of the best statical offensive defensemen in the U.S. last year, Nathan Williams torched scoresheets in the North American Hockey League. He led all defensemen with 64 points, 54 assists, 37 power play assists and a +39 plus/minus in 57 contests. His Current Omaha Lancer Ryder Reynolds spoke highly of his former captain, saying "Nate is a resilient hardworking kid who is a born leader," Reynolds said. "He has been a huge part of the Austin bruins program.” Williams' addition continues the trend of adding leadership and character to a young Maryville program.
Tanner Winegard: Defenseman, Brooks Bandits (BCHL)
Winegard concluded his time in junior hockey with a 2026 Rogers BCHL Cup. After starting the 2025-26 campaign with the Langley Rivermen, Winegard was dealt to the Brooks Bandits. He put up a combined 34 points (8 goals + 26 assists) in 54 games plus 54 penalty minutes. At 6 foot 6 and 225 pounds, that type of physical gift and offensive output is hard to find.
Ethan Woolcott: Forward, El Paso Rhinos (NAHL)
I watched a lot of Woolcott towards the end of the season and into the playoffs. The San Diego native and alternate captain helped set the offense pace for the Rhinos. He notched 64 points (18 goals + 46 assists) in 59 games and led El Paso with four playoff tallies across nine outings. Woolcott's speed and postseason elevation make him someone the Saints may rely heavily on in the future.