2026 Freshmen Focus: Maryville University, Part Two

A family connection brings Hunter Sawka to St. Louis. His older brother Parker has been a member of Maryville's ACHA Club team for the past three years. Sawka told the Cochrane Eagle, "I’d been in contact with my brother and a couple of weeks ago more things were coming to fruition and it looked like they were going to be competing in the Division I level." This kind of bond is the critical in helping a new program like Maryville build culture. Sawka's never say die style on ice and his brother by his side, it makes Maryville that much more of a team to watch.