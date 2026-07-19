2026 Freshmen Focus: Northeastern University
Six new additions join the pack as the Huskies look to rebound from a tough postseason exit.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on @GoNUmhockey's media section from June 25 to July 1. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
After a Hockey East Quarterfinal loss to University of Massachusetts, the Huskies get seven new additions to their pack. Northeastern will rely on them and a few transfers to bolster their offense in hopes of going further.
Sam Caulfield: Goaltender, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
Sam Caulfield has had quite the journey through junior hockey, getting better every step along the way. He started with a solid 2024-25 with the North American Hockey Leagues's New Hampshire Mountain Kings. Caulfield advanced to the USHL's Chicago Steel the following season putting up a 4-3-2 record, .899 save percentage and a 3.13 save percentage in 11 games.
However, the Needham, MA native transferred to the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Dec. 11 and the risk paid off. This new Husky increased his save percentage by 2.7% while decreasing his goals allowed by 0.41 on a last place team. Caulfield's adaptivity to different teams should help him acclimate to Division I hockey.
Trey Jefferis: Forward, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
This is a player I have watched steadily improve over the past two seasons. Jefferis moved up from a mid six forward to a near point per game producer. He accumulated 51 points (27 goals + 24 assists) in 55 games. Those 27 tallies led Sioux City while Jefferis finished tied for third place in 51 points. He could fill Griffin Erdman's shoes who transferred to Brown.
Marcus Kearsey: Forward, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)
"Character guy" is a term that is thrown around a lot. However, it isn't an exaggeration to describe Marcus Kearsey that way. The two year captain of the Charlottetown Islanders won the QMJHL's Humanitarian Player of the Year in 2024 and again in 2026. His full community involvement is linked here. On the ice, Kearsey led Charlottetown with 40 assists across 62 outings and was invited to 2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Development Camp. Production and personality like this almost always benefits both player and team.
Owen Keefe: Defenseman, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)
Keefe is a player that evolved right in front of my very eyes. Seeing him grow from Muskegon's 2022 tender to the physical defenseman he is today has been remarkable. He took quite an offensive step during his age out year. During 63 games with Drummondville in the QMJHL Keefe notched 34 points (8 goals + 26 assists). This marked Keefe first among all Voltigeurs' blueliners in assists and points. I am excited to see how Keefe grows further with dad Jerry behind the bench.
Noah Laberge: Defenseman, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)
Buffalo Sabres 2025 5th Round, 135th Overall
If Head Coach Jerry Keefe was looking for activation from the blue line, then he got it with Noah Laberge. The Buffalo Sabres' 2025 draftee was third among all QMJHL defensemen via his 49 assists throughout 62 matches. Laberge accomplished this through excellent skating and a cerebral mentality on ice while quarterbacking Newfoundland's powerplay. He expanded upon these attributes in a longer piece authored by Tyler Millen of the Sabres Organization. It's a great read!
Dawson Sharkey: Forward, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)
Dallas Stars 2025 6th Round, 190th Overall
Sharkey was the QMJHL's resident wrecking ball. The Souris, PEI native led the QMJHL in penalty minutes for the past two seasons running (252 minutes in 104 games). However, Sharkey isn't just a bruiser. He also tied for first place on Newfoundland with 33 goals amidst 64 matches. Sharkey will be an imposing power forward and could wind up being one of the best at the collegiate level.
Jordan Tourigny: Defenseman, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
Tourigny filled his role on the back end well as a smooth skating, second paring defenseman. Following nearly five years with Shawinigan Cataractes, Tourigny was traded to Chicoutimi Saguenéens where he heated up down the stretch. The overager led Chicoutimi's defensemen in postseason play with 8 goals and 16 points. His run came to an end early in the Memorial Cup after an unfortunate stomping incident. I'd like to think that that was a one off incident and that Tourigny will be productive at Northeastern.