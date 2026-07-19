2026 Freshmen Focus: Northeastern University

Tourigny filled his role on the back end well as a smooth skating, second paring defenseman. Following nearly five years with Shawinigan Cataractes, Tourigny was traded to Chicoutimi Saguenéens where he heated up down the stretch. The overager led Chicoutimi's defensemen in postseason play with 8 goals and 16 points. His run came to an end early in the Memorial Cup after an unfortunate stomping incident. I'd like to think that that was a one off incident and that Tourigny will be productive at Northeastern.