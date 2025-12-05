Drakkar Sign American Goalie Sam Caulfield

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar are in the midst of a losing season, but made an addition in goal from the USHL on Friday.

The team announced the signing of 19-year-old American goaltender Sam Caulfield from the Chicago Steel, who should become part of the goaltending rotation the rest of the season.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Caulfield put up a 4-3-2 record alongside a .899 save percentage this year with the Steel, after putting up strong numbers in the NAHL last season with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings.

Caulfield's arrival is the second in as many weeks between the pipes for Baie-Comeau, as the team acquired Zach Pelletier from Gatineau last week, though he's yet to make an appearance for the Drakkar yet.

The arrival of two goalies sure seems like it spells the end of Lucas Beckman's tenure with the team, as the Ottawa Senators draft pick is still out for a couple weeks through injury, but will surely be traded to a contending team once the winter trade period opens up later this month.

Simon Cormier and Justin Giguere have split the goaltending duties in Beckman's absence, but neither have picked up a win yet on the last-placed Drakkar this season. Beckman has been in goal for all four of the team's wins in 2025-26.

Caulfield is committed to the NCAA's Colgate University for the 2027-28 season, and it's possible the rest of his junior career could be spent in Baie-Comeau.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Phoenix Sign Former London Knights Defenseman PJ Fagan

Drakkar Release Blueliner Maxime Lapointe

Goaltender Zach Pelletier Traded From Huskies To Drakkar

Remparts Sign Former OHL Centre Ethan Toms

Team CHL Loses To USA: Here's How The QMJHL's Prospects Fared