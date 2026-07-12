2026 Freshmen Focus: University of Massachusetts–Lowell

Physicality, championship pedigree, and scoring depth define a new River Hawks recruiting class
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on @RiverHawkHockey between May 1-June 2 Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Joseph McGraw: Forward, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
After captaining Sioux Falls to a Clark Cup, McGraw is headed out east for school. He leverages his 6 foot 1 205 pound frame to play heavy physical game in line with the River Hawks' identity. This earned McGraw 65 penalty minutes in 49 games taking home fifth place on the Stampede. McGraw should mesh well in Lowell.
Félix Plamondon: Defenseman, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)
Plamondon is an impactful blueliner. He was first on Shawinigan and fourth among league defensemen with a +46 rating in 64 games The St-Raymond, Quebec native also collected 32 points (7 goals + 25 assists) throughout the same span Plamondon previously attended 2024 Boston Bruins Rookie Camp.. His reliability will hopefully help a River Hawk team that surrendered 114 goals last year, second most in Hockey East.
Kolin Sisson: Forward, Fargo Force (USHL)
Scoring is what Sisson does best. Between the Chicago Steel and Fargo Force, Sisson put up 57 points (21 goals + 36 assists). These markers led the Force in assists and points. Upon Sisson's arrival, Fargo Head Coach Brett Skinner said "He brings a proven track record of scoring in our league and his speed and talent will be a boost to our forward group. Lowell is hoping he can translate that to the Mill City.
Misha Volotovskii: Forward, Vancouver Giants (WHL)
Volotovskii is a proven playoff performer–and has a 2025 Ed Chynoweth Cup to prove it. This battle tested 200 foot center suited up for 43 postseason games across five years. He was traded from Medicine Hat, who he won that Championship with, to the Vancouver Giants on January 8. “He plays a strong, responsible game and can be trusted in all situation," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "His experience and consistency will be a valuable addition to our group as we push ahead.” Experience like Volotovskii's can be a missing link as the River Hawks try and push further in the playoffs.
Kuzma Voronin: Forward, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
Talk about growth season! Following a mediocre 2024-25 in the USHL, Voronin exploded offensively in the Q. His physical forechecking netted Voronin 60 points (25 goals + 35 assists) in 58 games, while 71 penalty minutes tied for second among Wildcat players. Voronin posses both skill and sandpaper, making him a threat wherever Head Coach Norm Bazin decides to place him.
Nicholas Wellenreiter: Forward, North Bay Battalion (OHL)
Wellenreiter signed on with North Bay in late November 2024 from the BCHL's Coquitlam Express and averaged nearly a point per game. In his first full OHL season this year, Wellenreiter notched 56 points (23 goals + 33 assists) in the span of 68 contests. His 33 helpers were first on North Bay. The addition of Wellenreiter could give Lowell's offense a jumpstart.