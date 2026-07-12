2026 Freshmen Focus: University of Massachusetts–Lowell

Volotovskii is a proven playoff performer–and has a 2025 Ed Chynoweth Cup to prove it. This battle tested 200 foot center suited up for 43 postseason games across five years. He was traded from Medicine Hat, who he won that Championship with, to the Vancouver Giants on January 8. “He plays a strong, responsible game and can be trusted in all situation," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "His experience and consistency will be a valuable addition to our group as we push ahead.” Experience like Volotovskii's can be a missing link as the River Hawks try and push further in the playoffs.