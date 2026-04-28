James Scantlebury, 9th Overall Pick In 2025 QMJHL Draft, Commits To Join Remparts

The top prospect provides a massive boost to Quebec's forward group ahead of next season.
After spending his 2025-26 season with the Chicago Steel of the USHL, Quebec Remparts draft pick James Scantlebury will be joining the QMJHL next season, the team announced Tuesday morning.
The Montreal native's commitment is a huge coup for the Remparts, as Scantlebury could've potentially gone even higher than the ninth overall pick he was selected with in the 2025 draft if it was guaranteed he'd play in the QMJHL for any portion of his junior career.
Quebec has managed to convince him now, after he chose to stick with the USHL route last season. In 62 games with the Steel, he put up 16 goals and 23 assists, solid numbers for a rookie in that league.
Scantlebury will fit in very well with the Remparts' current crop of players, headlined by Maddox Dagenais, Nathan Quinn and Nikita Ovcharov, along with Patrick Deniger taking over in goal.
This core already looks promising as a start, and could improve even more if they can get fellow 2025 first-round QMJHL pick Carter Meyer to come over for next season as well, who is in the top-five pick conversation for the 2027 NHL draft.
Meyer's decision still hasn't been made, but Scantlebury's has. He'll be among the favourites for offensive rookie of the year next year, and will look to cement his name as a first-round pick in the 2027 draft with a big season with the Remparts.
The 5-foot-10 centreman will wear number 19 with the Remparts next season as he begins his QMJHL career.
Scantlebury is committed to join Boston University of the NCAA in 2027-28, though commitment decisions can always change depending on how his season goes and where he gets drafted next summer.