Every first-round pick in the NCHC in the 2026-27 season

The NCHC currently has the reigning national champions, the Denver Pioneers. The conference is bringing in a lot of 2026 draft picks, with a lot of them in the first round. So who are the names, and which teams have the most players drafted on day one?
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•North Dakota Fighting Hawks•Denver Pioneers•Miami University RedHawks•NCHC
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