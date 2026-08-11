Every first-round pick in the NCHC in the 2026-27 season

For North Dakota, they’re headlined by defensemen Carson Carels and Keaton Verhoeff. Carels was drafted sixth overall by the Calgary Flames, and Keaton Verhoeff was drafted ninth by the San Jose Sharks. Carels was in the WHL for Prince George last season, and Verhoeff played his draft year with North Dakota, where he looked to build off last year’s 20-point season. From the 2025 draft, they have another Flames prospect with Cole Reschny, who is the highest scorer coming back from last year’s squad. 2024 first-round pick by the New York Rangers, E.J. Emery, is going into his junior season and will be in another shutdown role next season, where it may be his last before going pro.