Fve Most Impactful Juniors So Far

Hockey players beginning their junior year in the NCAA are looking to continue proving themselves to the organization that drafted them or evaluate their professional options while also competing for a national championship. These are the five top junior year players so far this season. They are listed in alphabetical order by last name and not ranked.

Boston Buckberger: Defenseman, University of Denver

You don't have to be flashy to be effective as a defenseman, and that is exactly Boston Buckberger’s game. Buckberger has a simple yet impressive game with excellent lateral movement and an ability to evaluate plays as a rush is progressing. In the offensive zone, Buckberger uses his smaller frame to his advantage, becoming shifty and elusive for opponents, which leads him to set up teammates with expert assists. His seven assists are tied for most on the University of Denver squad. The Pioneer alternate captain is an impactful presence anytime he’s on the ice, holding a +13 rating through 10 games, tied for second in the NCAA.

Matthew DiMarsico: Forward, Penn State University

I like Matthew DiMarsico’s game and have enjoyed watching his evolution since his time with the Green Bay Gamblers in the 2022-23 USHL Season. DiMarsico has a knack for being in good position away from the puck. It was this positioning that allowed him to send Penn State to their first ever Frozen Four in overtime against the University of Connecticut. He Has grown as a goal scorer over the past three seasons with Penn State, and is now second amongst the Nittany Lions with 8 goals and 15 points.

Tyson Gross: Forward, St. Cloud State University

One of three captains for the St. Cloud State Huskies, Tyson Gross is a versatile forward. His face-off work has been second to none in the NCAA, winning a collegiate best 158 face-offs out of 262 taken, allowing the Huskies to get the puck early and often. Gross can play both wing and center, increasing his ability to make plays regardless of what position his coaches put him in. He currently leads St. Cloud with 11 assists through 12 games, a mark that ties him for third across the NCAA. Gross can win any draw and then feed his teammates for a goal to flip momentum or build upon it.

Jack Musa: Forward, University of Massachusetts

Jack Musa is a speedy offensive forward in every sense of the word. I have been very impressed with his development since his time with the Madison Capitols, and he’s on pace to have his best statistical season this year. Musa leads the Minutemen with 9 goals and 15 points through 11 games. This has paid dividends for Musa, As he was recently named to the United States Collegiate Select roster for the Spengler Cup, one of Europe’s most prestigious tournaments. Muse is going to continue to blossom and will no doubt be a top Undrafted Free Agent whenever he graduates.

Eric Pohlkamp: Defenseman, University of Denver

Eric Pohlkamp brings the boom in both his heavy shot and fearsome collisions. If the University of Denver needs a one-time blast or a massive collision to jar the Pohlkamp is usually their guy. However, it’s not these things that impress me about Pohlkamp the most. Rather, it is his lightning quick and accurate poke checks that elevate his game. With shades of an Olympic fencer, Pohlkamp’s poke checks disrupt breakouts and cycles alike, causing confusion amongst forechecking players, resulting in effective counterattacks for the University of Denver. The San Jose Sharks draft pick then takes an even further step by contributing on the counterattacks with well-placed shots or passes that more likely than not directly result in a scoring chance

Honorable Mentions:

Gavin McCarthy, Nick Moldenhauer, Malcom Spence