Michigan State Is Ready To Barrel Through The Big Ten

A concern that many had regarding the Spartans was between the pipes, as Trey Augustine signed with the Red Wings and Columbus pick Melvin Strahl transferred to Minnesota. However, former RIT netminder and current Spartan Associate Head Coach Jared DeMichiel went right to work recruiting. Joshua Ravensbergen, who was taken 30th overall by San Jose in 2024, heads to East Lansing. Quentin Sigurdson gets a fresh start for 2026-27 following two solid campaigns at Northeastern. Fellow North American Hockey League alum JJ Salajko rounds out the goaltending room via the Watertown Shamrocks.