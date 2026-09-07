Michigan State Is Ready To Barrel Through The Big Ten
Adam Nightingale’s squad boasts the defensive depth and forechecking firepower necessary to bulldoze the rest of the Big Ten
Michigan State–at least on paper– has the Big Ten's best blue line. Newly minted captain Patrick Geary leads the group heading into his senior year. The Spartans did not lose a single non-graduating defenseman to the transfer portal. Head Coach Adam Nightingale replaced his professional bound backcheckers with three NHL Draft Picks. Two of those players are first round selections Chase Reid (Seattle 6th), and Tommy Bleyl (Nashville 31st).
Bleyl was originally slated for another season on the Moncton Wildcats but changed moved up his collegiate start to this year. He is a true puck moving defenseman and was of the QMJHL's best power play quarterbacks. During his sole season of junior hockey, Bleyl led all defensemen with 68 assists and 81 points propelling him to 2026 CHL Rookie of the Year honors.
A concern that many had regarding the Spartans was between the pipes, as Trey Augustine signed with the Red Wings and Columbus pick Melvin Strahl transferred to Minnesota. However, former RIT netminder and current Spartan Associate Head Coach Jared DeMichiel went right to work recruiting. Joshua Ravensbergen, who was taken 30th overall by San Jose in 2024, heads to East Lansing. Quentin Sigurdson gets a fresh start for 2026-27 following two solid campaigns at Northeastern. Fellow North American Hockey League alum JJ Salajko rounds out the goaltending room via the Watertown Shamrocks.
Offensively, Michigan State may be better than last year even after losing Porter Martone and Charlie Stramel to Philadelphia and Minnesota respectively. Martone had high praise for his old squad saying, "They got another strong team, and you know they can contend for a national championship." This is in large part due to a burgeoning group of underclassmen forwards. Among that class, a young Nashville prospect is ready to bloom.
Ryker Lee flew under many people's radar during his freshman season despite putting up 30 points. His shifty hands, fast feet and wicked shot make Lee a shift away from scoring. I expect the Wilmette, IL native to accumulate 35 points and be a nightly top line winger as a sophomore.
Jack Hextall is another name of note. Scouts tell me he plays like legendary Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, and after watching both guys I see the similarities. Calgary's 2026 first rounder has excellent edgework and a heavy, yet precise shot. His faceoff work is just a cherry on top of for this Tim Taylor Award Favorite.
The Spartans have built a balanced roster going into the fall with the right amount of star power and depth at all three positions. Other teams may be better in a certain area, but holistically, Michigan State is the team to beat in the Big Ten.