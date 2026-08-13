The 2026-27 Freshman of the Year Favorites
The Tim Taylor Award is given every year by NCAA Assistant Coaches to the best freshman in men’s hockey.
The Tim Taylor Award is given every year by NCAA Assistant Coaches to the best freshman in men’s hockey. These are my early picks for the Tim Taylor Award from the new crop of inbound recruits. As per usual, players are listed alphabetically.
Landon DuPont: Defenseman, University of Michigan
The Canadian Hockey League ninth exceptional status player will be one of the youngest players in college hockey this fall. Still, the presumptive 2027 number one overall pick should thrive in Ann Arbor. DuPont's proclivity for production–especially as a right hander–makes him both versatile and invaluable. He has proven himself against players his own age at two Hlinka Gretzky Cups, winning Bronze in 2024 and serving as an alternate captain in 2025.
DuPont's natural defensive partner with the Wolverines is Cam Reid. Kitchener's former Captain saw DuPont firsthand, going head to head twice in the 2026 Memorial Cup. DuPont and Reid together should gel well together given their similar styles and familiarity with one another. The resulting chemistry could propel DuPont into the Tim Taylor conversation.
Caleb Heil: Goaltender, University of North Dakota
Heil could easily be playing professional hockey, which he has already experienced a taste of. On Sept. 24, 2025, Tampa Bay's seventh rounder from that year's draft suited up in a preseason game against the Nashville Predators. He played the third period, overtime, and shootout, saving all seven shots thrown his way.
This trajectory continued in the 2025-26 USHL Season for the Madison Capitols especially during the playoffs. I saw Heil play several times during that run as he notched a league best .944 save percentage across 11 games. This statistic is made even more impressive by the fact Madison did not even make the Clark Cup Finals. North Dakota's presumptive new starter could be the first goaltender to win this award since Devon Levi in 2022 as he develops towards Benchmark International Arena.
Jack Hextall : Forward, Michigan State University
When scouts compare your skating to Patrice Bergeron, that is certainly worthy of eyebrow raise. But for those who have watched Jack Hextall like me, this comparison comes as no surprise. Hextall's excellent edgework and precise shot makes him an asset for the Spartans down the middle. The Rolling Meadows, IL native also isn't afraid of engaging in intense corner battles. His faceoff work is just the cherry on top of a well rounded center.
Calgary had a similar opinion, as the Flames took Hextall 30th overall this past draft. Michigan State will almost certainly give Hextall top six minutes following the departure of Charlie Stramel to the Minnesota Wild. Hextall's versatility should give him opportunities aside from five on five. It's a perfect storm for both the Spartans and Hextall to succeed.
Caleb Malhotra: Center, Boston University
The shortest distance between two points is a straight line, and that's exactly the way Caleb Malhotra plays offense. Malhotra charges directly towards the net with great speed and improved consistency. He also is responsible in his own end, not focusing too heavily on the forecheck. Layered vision gave Malhotra a place on both sides of Brantford's special teams in addition to–not instead of– his regular minutes.
Of all Malhotra's attributes, it's that consistent work ethic coupled with his hockey IQ which leads me to believe Malhotra could be one of colleges top freshmen. FloHockey's Tobias Linkin compared Malhotra to former Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Vancouver's third overall pick will have the chance put that on display in Hockey Eats, arguably the NCAA's most skilled conference.
Jack Pridham: Center, University of Denver
Pridham is my front runner and with good reason. He's a complete package of skill, intensity and tenacity. Tampa Bay's prospect recorded an OHL second 46 goals in 65 games en route to Kitchener's 2026 Memorial Cup. One of the newest Pioneers showed that he wasn't just a one dimensional player by putting up 54 penalty minutes in that same 65 game span.
Speaking of the Memorial Cup, Pridham thrived under the bright lights. He took home the Ed Chynoweth Trophy for leading the tournament with 9 points (5 goals + 4 assists) in four games. Pridham's winner's mindset will be right at home amongst the Pioneers When the stakes are highestfor Denver in their bid to repeat as national champions this season, look at Pridham to turn the tide of play.