The 2026-27 Freshman of the Year Favorites

This trajectory continued in the 2025-26 USHL Season for the Madison Capitols especially during the playoffs. I saw Heil play several times during that run as he notched a league best .944 save percentage across 11 games. This statistic is made even more impressive by the fact Madison did not even make the Clark Cup Finals. North Dakota's presumptive new starter could be the first goaltender to win this award since Devon Levi in 2022 as he develops towards Benchmark International Arena.