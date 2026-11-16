NCAA Hockey Roundtable
311 Members•2,073 Posts
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 9:23 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 9:23 PM
Michigan reclaims the top spot after a dominant sweep coupled with Ohio State’s stunning upset of Wisconsin
Another No. 1 team went down this week at the hands of Ohio State but that wasn't the only upset which caused USCHO's Top Ten to shift . Here's where things stand across college hockey halfway through November.
No. 1, University of Michigan (Previously at No. 2)
Michigan was rolling against Penn State, scoring 14 goals across two games and sweeping the Nittany Lions. Top 2027 NHL Prospect Landon DuPont and Carolina Hurricanes draftee Jayden Perron were the stories of the stat sheets. Dupont dished out 6 assists combined while Perron's hat trick blew Saturday night wide open for the Wolverines. Ann Arbor welcomes archival Michigan State to town for a top ten rivalry showdown. Game one of two is Friday at 6pm CT
No. 2 University of Wisconsin (Previously at No. 1)
Wisconsin split the weekend with unranked Ohio State., who previously beat former No. 1 Michigan. In Friday's win however, the Badgers looked like themselves and put five goals past Buckeye netminder Jakub Milota. This offense included freshman Zach Wooten, who extended his point streak to seven games with two points (1 goal + 1 assist). A bounce back opportunity is on the horizon for Wisconsin when they host Penn State starting Friday.
No. 3 University of Denver (Stays at No. 3)
Daxon Rudolph now has at least one goal in his last five games as Denver tamed the Lindenwood Lions in their trip to Colorado. Other freshmen got involved on offense as both Max Heise and Blake Fiddler tucked in their first collegiate tallies. Defensively, Johnny Hicks remains unbeaten in goal sitting at a career record of 21-0-4. The Pioneers will resume their NCHC schedule at home against the University of St. Thomas beginning Friday.
Related stories
No. 4 Western Michigan University (Previously at No. 6)
Western Michigan handled things at Lawson this weekend, winning both games against No. 12 Colorado College. Friday was a breeze as Quentin Miller shut out the Tigers in the Broncos' 4-0 win. Saturday was significantly more competitive, requiring overtime after regulation ended at four a side. Joona Väisänen scored the power play game winning goal with under five seconds remaining in the extra session. The Broncos continue their NCHC play next on the road in Omaha.
No. 5 University of Minnesota–Duluth (Previously at No. 7)
Duluth's defense was on full display on the road, shutting out St. Cloud State 4-0 in both games. Freshman goaltender and Utah Mammoth prospect Carl Axelsson recorded his NCAA best fifth shutout so far this season, stopping all 52 shots he faced. His .951 save percentage and 1.07 goals allowed average are also best in the country. The Bulldogs receive Arizona State this weekend for two dances with the Sun Devils.
No. 6 Dartmouth College (Previously at No. 11)
Dartmouth reasserted themselves within the top ten through their performances this weekend, specifically against former No. 5 Quinnipiac. The Big Green neutralized the Bobcats Friday by a 5-2 margin. This game despite a two goal rally from Quinnipiac to equalize things going into the third period. On Saturday, it was Dartmouth who erased Princeton's early 1-0 advantage finishing with a scoreboard identical to the night prior. Dartmouth is off until Nov. 27 where they start a two game set against Hockey East opponents Harvard and Northeastern.
No. 7 University of North Dakota (Previously at No. 8)
North Dakota knocked off St. Thomas twice on their road trip to Minnesota. Following a 2-0 win Friday, the Fighting Hawks swooped up and tripled their scoring. Freshman Garrett Lindberg lit the lamp for his first NCAA goal, one of six put past the Tommies. Even more impressive, North Dakota held St. Thomas to nine total shots in Saturday's win. The Fighting Hawks begin a slate of four games at home beginning with St. Cloud State this week.
No. 8 Quinnipiac University (Previously at No. 5)
Quinnipiac went one and one during their homestand against No. 11 Dartmouth and Harvard, both ECAC opponents. The Big Green won 5-2 Friday against the Bobcats and kept Ethan Wyttenbach at arms length without a point. Harvard received Quinnipiac's frustration from that defeat the following night, being blanked 5-0. Christian Kirsch was a perfect 24 for 24 in the blue paint during the victory. The Bobcats start this week of hockey early with a Wednesday meeting against Boston University before taking on Holy Cross in Hamden.
No. 9 Michigan State University (Previously at No. 4)
The Spartans were stunned on the road in South Bend, losing both games (one in a shootout) to Notre Dame. Philadelphia prospect Shane Vansaghi notched two of Michigan State's three total weekend markers. At least for the moment, Michigan State are last in the Big Ten standings but will have a chance to move up when they clash with nemesis Michigan in Ann Arbor.
No. 10 Augustana University (Previously at No. 9)
Augustana showed a lot of mental toughness against a struggling Ferris State team. After being down early in the third period 2-1, the Vikings went to work. Within three minutes of the Bulldogs' then go ahead goal, Joey DelGreco gave Augustana an equalizer. This deadlock lasted until around the midway mark of overtime when Owen Baumgartner cashed in on the power play. Momentum from that marker translated into a 4-1 triumph on Saturday in which Erick Comstock scored his first NCAA goal. The Vikings now journey east for two tangoes with Bowling Green State.
NCAA Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•College Hockey•Michigan Wolverines•Wisconsin Badgers•Denver Pioneers
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy