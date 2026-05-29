Players With Expiring NHL Rights Who Could Play College Hockey

NHL teams face a ticking clock to retain certain prospects. Discover which 2024 draftees could bypass the re-entry draft by pivoting from the CHL to the NCAA.
On June 1, a number of players could re-enter the NHL Draft despite being previously selected. According to PuckPedia, there are a few different criteria. One of them is "2024 draftees selected from Canadian Major Junior who are still playing Major Junior." An NHL team can hold onto a player's if they commit to the NCAA before June 1. This extends their window to sign until August 15 of their senior year.
With the rise of CHL players taking the college route, this article will hone in on those NHL prospects that NHL teams may want to let develop in the NCAA without losing their rights. I break down each player and the odds each draft team will extend their rights. These players will be sorted alphabetically by last name.
Max Graham: Forward, Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). New Jersey Devils 2024 5th Round, 139th Overall.
Graham signed a two year AHL contract last summer after four seasons with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets. The New Jersey Devils sent Graham's rights over to the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7, 2025 as part of the Cody Glass trade. In 66 games this year, the Whitehorse, YT native accumulated 24 points (11 goals + 13 assists) and a team second 101 penalty minutes.
Wheeling plays a do or die game four against the Florida Everblades tonight at 6:10pm CT. It is unlikely that Pittsburgh will extend NHL his rights with a contract, given his current AHL deal in place. However, I can absolutely see him returning to the Penguins organization on AHL/ECHL extension when the 2026-27 campaign concludes.
Hunter Laing: Forward, Saskatoon Blades (WHL). Calgary Flames 2024 6th Round, 170th Overall.
This imposing 6 foot 6, 205 pound forward could easily carve out a place in the NCAA. Despite having a presence, Laing exhibits good positioning. He works especially well from behind the opponents net, helping set up teammates for success.
Over the course of four years between the Prince George Cougars and Saskatoon Blades, Laing has steadily improved. 2025-26 was his best season so far, notching 55 points (24 goals + 31 assists) through 62 outings. In the playoffs, he tied for a team leading 4 goals, 5 assists and 9 points.
Calgary has a need for young players in a variety of roles and Laing's trajectory is trending upward. Given these two pieces, it makes sense for Calgary to help Laing find a collegiate home if they do not plan on offering him a contract.
Ryerson Leenders: Goalie, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL). Buffalo Sabres 2024 7th Round, 219th Overall.
I'd be shocked if Buffalo doesn't either sign Leenders or advance him to college. Leenders made solid progression from last season to this past one, tightening up the details of his game. In 39 contests, Leenders earned a 27-5-6 record while putting up a .910 save percentage, a 2.69 goals allowed average and 2 shutouts.
Compared to 2024-25, Leenders goals allowed average went down by nearly half a goal per game (0.42) and his regulation losses were cut by over 50% (56.04%). In fact, those 5 regulation losses were third fewest among qualified OHL goalies. Bottom line, Buffalo has a late blooming goaltender in its pipeline. It would be a good idea to keep him around and see what he turns into.
Nathan Mayes: Defenseman, Spokane Chiefs (WHL). Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 7th Round, 225th Overall.
Mayes is an intriguing blueliner. The shutdown defenseman spent parts of five campaigns with the Spokane Chiefs. He plays in the face of opponents with raw aggression. Mayes certainly knows his niche. He uses his 6 foot 4, 201 pound frame to effectively bully forecheckers off the puck.
The Salmon Arm, BC native has a lot going for him. Spokane got significantly younger through a slew of trades at last year's deadline. Many expect the Chiefs to be significantly improved in the fall. As a soon to be 20 year old, Mayes has a year left of junior eligibility. This would make 2026-27 Mayes' sixth and final year in the WHL.
While Mayes could sign with Toronto as they only have 33/50 Standard Player Contracts, the more plausible scenario is that he commits to a college either before or after June 1 and goes for one last ride in Spokane
Landon Miller: Goalie, Soo Greyhounds (OHL). Detroit Red Wings 2024 4th Round, 126th Overall.
I'm not sure what to make of Miller. While he significantly improved his save percentage from last season's .877 to .890, that figure was still tied for fourth lowest in the OHL. Despite being a bigger goalie at 6 foot 4 and 214 pounds, that size hasn't necessarily translated in Soo.
While Miller's resilience from 2024-25 is quite impressive, I'm not sure what his future holds. I can see Miller potentially doing well as an NCAA goaltender, but aside from that, his professional pathway remains unclear. If he doesn't remain in the OHL for 2026-27, perhaps Miller heads to the BCHL. Either way, it appears he will reenter the NHL Draft this summer barring a college commitment.
Kaden Pitre: Forward, North Bay Battalion (OHL). Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 6th Round, 181st Overall.
While primarily a defensive center, Pitre has quietly grown his offensive capabilities. Over the past three OHL seasons, he has averaged at or just below a point per game. Add in his physical edge and Pitre is someone that the Lightning should take note of.
Tampa Bay needs reinforcements expeditiously in order to try and extend their cup window. With just $13 million in cap space for next season, it might make more sense for Tampa's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, to sign him to a one year contract to save the Lightning some money.
At worst, Pitre doesn't produce at the AHL level and you don't renew his contract. The best case scenario is that Tampa could have another Nick Paul on their hands. It's a small wager that in my mind is very much worth taking.