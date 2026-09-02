The 2026-27 “Mark Your Calendar” Weekends in College Hockey

This matchup doesn’t just showcase two elite teams, but it will be a battle of two elite defenseman who are expected to be stars in the NHL for a very long time. Denver’s Daxon Rudolph was the fourth overall pick this past June by the Buffalo Sabres and will be the offensive engine for the Pioneers, and for Michigan, they have projected first overall pick Landon DuPont, who will have a large red circle around his name in the scouting report for Denver.