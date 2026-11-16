Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch
Nov 16, 2026 3:14 PM
Unranked underdogs toppled two top five teams as Ohio State shattered No. 1 Wisconsin’s perfect run and Notre Dame stunned No. 4 Michigan State while Northern Michigan sweeps CCHA competitor Bowling Green
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•Northern Michigan Wildcats•Ohio State Buckeyes•Notre Dame Fighting Irish
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