The Buckeyes did it again! Ohio State has beaten two different No. 1 teams–Michigan and Wisconsin–so far this season. After falling Friday night 5-2, the Buckeyes went to work on Saturday. They blanked the Badgers through 40 minutes while scoring two tallies of their own from Thomas Weis and Felix Caron. Wisconsin got one goal back in the third period, but Jakub Milota turned aside 27 of 28 shots for Ohio State to secure the win. There is a battle of the usurpers brewing as the Buckeyes host Notre Dame following the Fighting Irish's sweep of No. 4 Michigan State.